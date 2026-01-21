Sharon Sweet: Where Design Meets Real Estate

Sharon Sweet of Sotheby’s International Realty Palm Beach splits her time between Palm Beach and East Hampton, two coastal enclaves.

In Palm Beach, where elegance is a way of life and every detail matters, Sharon Sweet has carved out a reputation for transforming possibility into reality. With a rare blend of visionary design intuition, sharp business acumen and a deep understanding of luxury buyers, Sweet has become a trusted guide for clients seeking not just a home, but a lifestyle.

“I have always been able to see what others might overlook. Not just what a property is – but what it can become,” says Sweet, a real estate professional with Sotheby’s International Realty Palm Beach.

That instinct has shaped her entire career. Before entering real estate, Sweet spent years in the fashion world, ultimately serving as vice president of merchandising and design for one of the country’s largest apparel companies. Responsible for a dozen esteemed brands, she led global teams, forecasted trends years in advance and oversaw the creation of hundreds of millions of dollars in product. That early training sharpened her eye, refined her taste and taught her how to anticipate what discerning consumers would want long before they knew it themselves.

Today, those skills – coupled with Sweet’s detail-oriented approach, well-honed negotiation skills and unwavering integrity – provide her real estate clients with a powerful advantage.

A Visionary Approach to Luxury Living

Sweet’s path to real estate was a natural evolution. Long before she earned her real estate license, she was advising design clients on which properties held untapped potential, guiding them toward homes that aligned with their lifestyle and long-term investment goals.

Focused primarily on estates and condos in Palm Beach Island and Palm Beach County, Sweet takes an immersive and meticulous approach to every transaction. When working with sellers, she stages properties herself, curates contractors and designers, and oversees every detail of presentation. Her listings benefit from best-in-class marketing, elevated photography and cinematic video — a level of polish that resonates strongly with luxury buyers. The results speak for themselves: several of Sweet’s listings have gone into contract within 24 hours – at record prices.

When serving buyers, Sweet’s ability to instantly visualize a space – its flow, its possibilities, its future value – has become one of her defining strengths.

“I help my clients see the invisible,” she says. “I show them not only a beautiful lifestyle, but a sound investment. Many times, I find them diamonds that they didn’t realize were right in front of them.”

Elevating an Icon: The Transformation of 2773 Palm Beach

One of Sweet’s most notable contributions to the Palm Beach real estate market is her leadership role at 2773 South Ocean Boulevard – a mid-century architectural treasure with sweeping water views. Formerly known as The Carlyle House, the property is now called 2773 Palm Beach.

When Sweet joined the property’s board of directors four years ago, she recognized both the building’s charm and its unrealized potential. While Palm Beach property values were soaring, this particular building had not kept pace. Sweet saw an opportunity to change that.

As vice president of the board, she helped spearhead a comprehensive revitalization, bringing in top designers and construction teams to reimagine the common areas, pool and other amenities.

The result is a property that now feels like a five-star resort: an infinity-edge pool suspended over the Intracoastal Waterway, a well-equipped fitness center, redesigned locker rooms with saunas, an exquisite lobby and a beautifully appointed social suite complete with theater, card room and entertaining kitchen.

The transformation has been extraordinary. Pre-renovation values that ranged from $300,000 to $550,000 have now soared to between $1.3 million and $2.9 million. Sweet has personally sold multiple units at the property at record-setting prices.

“It has become the jewel it was always meant to be,” she says. “The sunsets alone feel like you’ve been transported to St. Barth’s.”

Current listings include 2773 Palm Beach 106, a fully renovated two-bedroom, two-bath residence that is on the market for $1.55 million. This stunning south-facing residence feels like a private estate and lives like a beach house, with high-end finishes and a huge walk-out lanai that opens directly to the pool. The residence at 2773 Palm Beach 205 is currently listed for $1.295 million. This beautifully renovated two-bedroom, two-bath residence with a sleek modern kitchen and a chic Palm Beach vibe offers gorgeous water views. Both residences offer private beach access and the effortless lock-and-leave lifestyle that so many Palm Beach homeowners desire.

Guiding Clients Through a New Era of Condo Living

Florida’s updated condominium regulations have ushered in a new chapter for Palm Beach real estate. Buildings across the region are undergoing structural upgrades and aesthetic enhancements, creating what Sweet describes as a renaissance.

“The architecture here is extraordinary,” she says. “As these buildings modernize, we’re entering a new era of beauty and longevity. It’s an incredible moment for buyers who understand value.”

Sweet’s clients rely on her deep knowledge of construction, design and condo regulations – a combination that allows her to navigate the Palm Beach condo market’s unique complexities with ease. It’s no surprise that Sweet has become known as a go-to expert for luxury condominium buyers.

A Life Rooted in Coastal Elegance

Sweet divides her time between Palm Beach and East Hampton, two coastal enclaves known for their beauty, sophistication and relaxed luxury. Her familiarity with both markets allows her to seamlessly assist clients who maintain homes in each location.

Her passion for wellness, coastal living and refined design is woven into everything she does. Clients describe her as elegant yet grounded, dynamic yet deeply attentive – a professional who works with integrity, precision and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Real estate is personal,” she says. “It’s about understanding someone’s vision for their life and helping them bring it to reality.”

With her rare combination of aesthetic mastery, market intelligence and forward-thinking strategy, Sharon Sweet continues to shape the Palm Beach real estate landscape – one beautifully imagined property at a time.

For more information, contact Sharon Sweet at 914-589-1703 or sharon.sweet@sothebys.realty; visit SharonSweet.com; or follow Sharon on Instagram at @sharonsweetpalmbeach.

This article appears in the January issue of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers and in the February issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers Palm Beach.