Sharon Sweet – Leading the Palm Beach Condo Renaissance

Sharon Sweet, an agent at Sotheby’s International Realty, has served as vice president of the board of directors at 2773 Palm Beach and spearheaded the renovation of the condo’s infinity-edge pool.

Sharon Sweet has always had a passion for real estate.

“I have a passion for design and merchandising,” says Sweet, a real estate agent with Sotheby’s International Realty. ”People call me a visionary: I not only see what is, I can also see what could be.”

After investing in local real estate for many years, Sweet has called Palm Beach home for the past decade.

“Every time I see the potential value of a property, it really makes me excited,” Sweet says.

An Unerring Eye

Since she was a little girl, Sweet exhibited a strong sense of fashion and design, and was known to bemuse her parents with her constant rearranging of her bedroom furniture.

Working in the fashion industry, Sweet served as Vice President of Merchandising and Design for Sara Lee’s many brands of apparel. Sweet was in charge of leading a large team in designing and producing hundreds of millions of dollars of apparel for well-known brand names and distributing them nationally for the multi-billion-dollar company. She frequently shopped the world to predict trends two to three years in advance.

“You have to have a sort of sixth sense about what’s going to work, and I’ve always had that,” Sweet says. “I’ve also parlayed that passion and vison for design and real estate into decorating and helping people work on their homes.”

Before getting into real estate sales about 3 years ago, Sweet used her keen visionary skills and passion for real estate. She would advise her decorating clients by homing in on their unique needs and directing them into properties she saw had potential.

“Today I guide my clients from a visual perspective,” says Sweet, adding that she can help clients imagine a home or condo’s potential. “I’m showing them, not only what could be a sound investment in a great area, but also what it can be visually to benefit their lifestyle. I find people diamonds, especially when they can’t see it for themselves.”

Using her refined aesthetic sensibility, Sweet does complete staging for her clients, helps them choose the right contractors and designers, and markets properties with best-in-class marketing, photography and video. Sweet’s strong business acumen affords her some of the sharpest negotiating skills.

2773 Palm Beach

For the past four years, Sweet has served as Vice President of the board of directors for 2773 South Ocean Blvd., a mid-century modern architectural gem that was originally known as “The Carlyle House,” and now goes by “2773 Palm Beach.”

“It was always a very, cool building, but it was not very well maintained for a number of years,” says Sweet. “So, while Palm Beach property values were rising and becoming some of the most sought-after real estate investments in the world, the building wasn’t equally going up in value. We went to work on a master plan for the building to bring it forward.”

As Vice President of the board, Sweet spearheaded the renovation of the condo’s pool and most of the building’s common areas by hiring top end designers and construction firms to do the interior and exterior work.

“From the recent upgrades at 2773 Palm Beach, which include five-star resort amenities, the building has become that diamond it deserves to be and is now one of the hottest Intracoastal Waterway buildings on South Ocean Boulevard,” says Sweet, noting that the spectacular infinity-edged pool is suspended over the Intracoastal. “It’s beautiful, the sunsets are mesmerizing, you feel like you have been transformed to a high-end resort in St. Barts.

Pre-construction values for the 86-unit 2773 Palm Beach, which ranged from $300,000 to $550,000, are now ranging between $1.3 – $2.9 million.

“We’ve tripled the values and have sold apartments at record-breaking prices in the building; 2773 Palm Beach is now in keeping with the values of Palm Beach real estate,” Sweet says.

Sweet recently sold a renovated two-bedroom, two-bath second-floor unit in the building with a view of the pool, the Intracoastal and bridge, for $1.465 million. Another recent sale was a north-facing, two-bedroom, two-bath unit with a beautiful high-end renovation for $1.340 million.

“The building itself has been renovated with all top-end amenities,” Sweet says, “From the pool to the pool furniture, everything was taken to the next level in true Palm Beach style.”

Other amenities at 2773 Palm Beach include a full-service gym, updated locker rooms with saunas, a new lobby and a social room, with a theater, card room, and entertaining kitchen, in addition to a fully new pavered parking lot with gorgeous landscape lighting.

“It’s a true five-star resort experience,” says Sweet, who has been known around Palm Beach as “The Condo Guru,” for her experience and knowledge in design, construction and condo regulations, and ability to navigate all of those nuisances flawlessly for clients.

A Resurgence of the Condo Market

The collapse of the Champlain Towers in Miami has led to the creation of new laws in the State of Florida governing regulations for condominiums.

All condominiums are working diligently on upgrades and structural safety and the tragic event has become somewhat of a catalyst for the renaissance in the condominium market.

The stunning architecture that exists in Palm Beach condos will be renewed and refreshed for the next many years for all to enjoy. The condos already in the process of upgrading are currently becoming among the most desirable. With her pulse on the market, Sweet directs her clients to the most exceptional values in the area.

“The condo market is going through what we call a renaissance in Palm Beach, especially, because the architecture is incredibly beautiful and steeped in so much history,” Sweet says. “Due to new laws and necessary upgrades needed to aging structures, as buildings work hard to come into compliance, the opportunity for the next phase of beauty for existing Palm Beach condos coming into play is abundant.”

Currently on the market at 2773 Palm Beach is a unique south-facing lanai level, two-bedroom, two-bath unit with high-end finishes, a den, and a large private patio that walks out to the pool, asking $1.550 million.

“A lot of people do buy second and third homes in Palm Beach and they don’t want to have the upkeep and the maintenance of a house,” Sweet says. “So, this is a great option to have the feel of a beach house, and have all the amenities. You can just close the door and go on to your next property and not have to worry “ Also on the market at 2773 Palm Beach is a stunning, sleek, updated 2nd floor north-facing unit with 2 beds, 2 baths, a private balcony and views of the Intracoastal and ocean, asking $1.295 million.

With private beach access, where you’ll find mostly residents and the brand new pool directly on the Intracoastal at 2773, you can watch the sunrise in the morning and the sunset in the afternoon. The condo is also across the street from The Four Seasons Palm Beach and a short drive to the renowned Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, creating the perfect mix of luxury and relaxation.

After spending most of her time in Palm Beach, Sweet decamps each summer to her home in East Hampton.

“I’m very passionate about the Hamptons market as well,” says Sweet, noting that she does double duty working with clients who have both Palm Beach and Hamptons homes.

