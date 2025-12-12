Palm Beach is in the middle of a historic transformation, one defined by unprecedented demand, record-setting development and an influx of high-net-worth buyers who expect the very best. At the center of this movement stands Samantha Curry, executive director of luxury sales for Douglas Elliman and one of the most influential forces in the region’s ultra-luxury real estate landscape.

For more than a decade, Curry has been synonymous with Palm Beach’s most sought-after addresses. Her name carries weight among the world’s most discerning buyers and sellers, and her track record confirms why. With over $1.5 billion in Palm Beach real estate sold, including multiple record-breaking transactions, she is widely regarded as the trusted advisor for clients navigating the area’s ultra-competitive market.

Whether advising a New York financier on an off-market waterfront residence or positioning a one-of-a-kind estate for a record-breaking sale, Curry operates at the intersection of access, insight and execution.

Among her achievements: more than $500 million in sales at The Bristol, the region’s benchmark for five-star, waterfront condominium living. Curry’s $42.6 million closing at the iconic tower still stands as the highest condominium sale in Palm Beach County history, cementing her title as Palm Beach’s “Queen of Ultra-Luxury Waterfront.”

The New Palm Beach: Where Manhattan Meets the Tropics

The New York-to-South Florida migration wave that began as a pandemic trend has evolved into a permanent shift that cemented Palm Beach as a sanctuary for the global elite. Families, finance titans, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals continue to trade Manhattan’s density, winters and high taxes for the space, sunshine and fiscal advantages of the Palm Beaches.

Firms are establishing permanent regional headquarters, top restaurants are migrating south and developers are investing heavily in the city. Unlike the early pandemic migration, Curry says the latest movement is more intentional and permanent, fundamentally shifting the luxury landscape of the area.

“We are seeing a full lifestyle shift, with more people making Palm Beach or West Palm Beach their full-time residence,” Curry says. “New Yorkers once viewed Florida as a slower pace than they were accustomed to, but that perception has changed.”

Curry’s recent buyers are younger families, empty-nesters and high-income professionals who want the benefits of Florida without sacrificing the sophistication they’re accustomed to in. Manhattan. With private aviation, oceanfront access, Michelin-level dining and world-class amenities, the region offers a luxury lifestyle without compromise and many clients now see Palm Beach as a natural extension of their New York lifestyle.

“You feel the New York energy everywhere; it’s like Manhattan meets the tropics,” says Curry. “Over the past few years, many New York restaurants and stores have moved down here or opened additional locations. The standard of service now matches what people expect in Manhattan, but the lifestyle is healthier, more active and outdoors-driven.”

The Woman Behind the Waterfront

Curry’s success is rooted in something that cannot be replicated: intimate market knowledge, discretion and a deep local network cultivated over years of record-setting performance. Every detail matters, every recommendation is strategic and every introduction carries weight.

Curry’s expertise became widely recognized in 2015, when she was selected to exclusively represent The Bristol, one of the most ambitious ultraluxury condominium developments ever built in West Palm Beach. She was the only agent continuously involved from preconstruction through the building’s completion.

The Bristol’s 68 residences, with unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Ocean and Palm Beach Island, shattered price records and catalyzed a luxury boom in West Palm Beach. The building’s scale, services and architectural presence allowed Curry to achieve extraordinary numbers long before construction finished, culminating in her $42.6 million sale that set, and still holds, the county’s condominium record.

Her role at The Bristol positioned Curry as the go-to authority for luxury waterfront development, and she has only built upon that momentum. Today, she is ranked No. 8 among all Douglas Elliman agents nationwide in total sales. In 2025, she has closed more sales on Flagler Drive—which runs parallel to the waterfront in West Palm Beach—than any other agent.

She is also responsible for more than $82 million in preconstruction sales and reservations in West Palm Beach’s newest flagship towers, South Flagler House and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, representing the next chapter of the city’s waterfront evolution.

Inside Samantha Curry’s Portfolio of Trophy Properties

Trusted to represent the area’s most extraordinary homes, Curry’s portfolio showcases prestigious estates, waterfront properties and lifestyle communities that define Palm Beach living. Oceanfront Compound — Highland Beach 3715 S. Ocean Boulevard, Highland Beach $43,850,000 · 7 beds · approx. 11,000 sq. ft.

A custom-built modern oceanfront estate elevated 17 feet above sea level, this spectacular home features lava-stone finishes, an oceanfront infinity-edge pool, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop sky terrace designed for grand-scale entertaining, a 1,200-bottle illuminated wine wall, a private theater, beachfront turf yard, six-car garage and panoramic sunrise views. “It’s a one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece that offers unmatched privacy, sophistication and lifestyle,” Curry says.

Custom Shapiro Pertnoy Residence – The Bristol

1100 S. Flagler Drive #1801, West Palm Beach

$23,500,000 · 4 Beds + Office · approx. 7,285 sq. ft.

This exceptional residence at The Bristol Palm Beach was fully customized by Shapiro Pertnoy, offering a level of craftsmanship and detail rarely achieved in high-rise living. Panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Palm Beach Island and the Intracoastal Waterway surround the home through expansive floor-to-ceiling glass. Among its most coveted features are dual oversized primary closets and baths, designed with a level of scale and elegance that is exceptionally rare in the market. Adding to its exclusivity, the residence includes a private three-car garage within the building – a highly sought-after luxury seldom available in condominium living. “At The Bristol, residents don’t just live on the waterfront; they experience a full-service lifestyle with spa, fitness, private dining, concierge, pet-friendly amenities and panoramic water views. It’s as effortless as it is exclusive.”

Brand-New Palm Beach Coastal Estate

2270 Ibis Isle Road E., Palm Beach

$11,500,000 · 5 beds · 4,546 sq. ft.

This newly constructed designer residence on the private shores of Palm Beach’s exclusive Ibis Isle provides seamless indoor-outdoor living. The first-floor primary suite features vaulted ceilings and a Calacatta marble spa-inspired bath. An open chef’s kitchen anchors the main living space, while three ensuite bedrooms upstairs are complemented by a loft that opens to a spacious rooftop terrace with a wood-burning fireplace. Lush landscaping, a heated pool and an outdoor kitchen complete the picture – just steps from the beach. “It embodies what people come to Palm Beach for – privacy, beauty and effortless indoor-outdoor living,” Curry says.

Panther National Modern Estate — Palm Beach Gardens

10967 Monte Rosa Drive, Palm Beach Gardens

$9,600,000 · 5 beds · 7,713 sq. ft.

Located in the new, exclusive Panther National Golf community – voted the No. 1 Residential Golf Course in Florida by Golfweek – this newly completed home offers gracious living with lake and golf course views, soaring ceilings and abundant natural light. A chef’s kitchen, wine cellar, summer kitchen, solar panels, four-car garage and spacious primary suite with a large terrace all contribute to its appeal. A $400,000 golf membership is included. “It’s the first new modern golf community in Palm Beach County in 20 years,” Curry notes.

For more information about Samantha Curry, visit samanthasellspalmbeach.com, call 561.530.2227 or email samantha.curry@elliman.com.

