Samantha Curry: Dominating Palm Beach’s Luxury Market

When Samantha Curry was 6 years old, she told her parents that she wanted to sell real estate when she grew up.

“My parents were looking to buy a new home, and I always wanted to go with them, because I loved everything about it,” says Curry, who is now living her childhood dream as a top producer in the competitive Palm Beach real estate market. Curry is ranked No. 8 among Douglas Elliman agents nationwide (based on gross commission income) and has passed the $1 billion mark for total sales. She also holds the record for the highest price per square foot sold in West Palm Beach. As the executive director of luxury sales for Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Palm Beach, she truly understands the unique needs of affluent home buyers and sellers.

Curry, who grew up just outside Philadelphia, moved to Florida after graduating from Clemson University. She earned her real estate license in 2002 and quickly began building her business.

In 2015, Curry was selected to sell The Bristol Palm Beach, an ultra-luxury condominium building on the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach. The high-rise offers 68 expansive modern residences and penthouses with unmatched, unobstructed views of the Intracoastal, Atlantic Ocean and Palm Beach Island, along with luxury amenities on a scale that had never been seen before in West Palm Beach.

Over the course of four years – from preconstruction until the property’s completion in 2019 – she sold residences and penthouses for prices ranging from $5 million up to $42.6 million; the latter is still a record high price for a condominium in Palm Beach County. Curry represented the developer in the $42.6 million transaction. These were the kinds of prices that most people never believed could be achieved in West Palm Beach.

“It was a double penthouse on the 24th floor – the entire floor – totaling almost 15,000 interior square feet, with spectacular views,” she says.

Curry was no stranger to the luxury market prior to her role with The Bristol. “Selling The Bristol catapulted my career,” she says. “People came to associate me with ultra-luxury condos, both in waterfront West Palm Beach and on Palm Beach Island.”

Curry continues to consistently have listings for sale in the building and has sold more in The Bristol than any other broker. But beyond her stellar reputation in the ultra-high-end condo market, Curry’s expertise also extends to luxury single-family homes. In fact, 50% of her listings are high-end single-family homes, with a concentration on Palm Beach Island, the West Palm Beach waterfront and SoSo (South of Southern).

Before The Bristol was built, the Palm Beach luxury market was more exclusively concentrated on Palm Beach Island. “The Bristol was a catalyst for an expansion of the ultra-luxury market into West Palm Beach,” Curry says. “West Palm Beach has been one of the fastest-growing cities, especially since COVID. West Palm Beach is now considered more of an extension of the Island. West Palm Beach now draws exclusive high-end restaurants, which are coming down from New York, as well as buyers from the Wall Street/hedge fund communities.”

Curry’s current listings include a stunning three-bedroom, 4.1-bath, 4,367-interior square-foot residence on the 22nd floor of The Bristol, which is on the market for $21.5 million.

“It’s a gorgeous apartment, with two expansive terraces and spectacular, unobstructed views of the Intracoastal and over the Island to the ocean,” she says. “My seller completed an amazing, multimillion-dollar renovation, with a modern, contemporary feel.”

Featuring specialty marble, stone, and high-end glass all from Italy, the attention to detail is evident throughout the residence. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary enthusiast’s dream, featuring top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, Snaidero Italian cabinetry and a 100-bottle Subzero wine fridge.

With this residence, buyers have the option to purchase a separate one-bedroom, one-bath guest suite in the building, for $1.6 million. “There are only 12 guest suites in the building, which are in high demand,” Curry says. “You can’t own one unless you live at The Bristol.”

This unit also includes parking for four cars, and, of course, it provides access to all of The Bristol’s five-star amenities, including an on-site professional concierge, two spas, a beauty salon, a waterfront fitness center, 75-foot resort-style swimming pool, club lounge and dog park. There are also three house vehicles equipped with a driver, a gated entrance and a 24-hour valet and front desk.

Curry is also the listing agent for a beautiful waterfront estate in SoSo, at 5501 S. Flagler Dr., for $12.95 million.

“It has spectacular views across the Intracoastal, Billionaires Row and the yachts passing by,” she says. The property has 100 feet of water frontage and includes a private dock and boat lift. The five-bedroom, five-bath home has been meticulously renovated and is turn-key for the discerning buyer.

The impressive two-story home features an abundance of natural light, high-end finishes and an elevator. It also includes every conceivable amenity for those who love to entertain, from the open kitchen with premium Wolf and Subzero appliances and a wine wall inside the home to a waterfront bar/lounge, pool, putting green and semi-attached guesthouse.

Also in SoSo, Curry is marketing a brand-new five-bedroom, 6.1-bath house, at 191 Alpine Road, for $5.8 million. “It’s a great value,” she says. “It’s only four houses in from the Intracoastal, brand new and the high-quality construction is definitely apparent.” The stunning home features exquisite light oak hardwood floors, Thermador appliances/ gas range, a gracious butler’s pantry, multiple spacious terraces and custom closets. The beautifully designed loggia, summer kitchen and heated pool and spa complete the perfect setting.

Another stand-out listing is a three-story townhouse, at 529 S. Flagler Dr., with gorgeous views of the Intracoastal from all three stories, priced to sell at $9.99 million. “It’s a very unique home with its own private elevator and a beautiful staircase that was inspired by the stairway in the Guggenheim,” Curry says. “It has 6,400 interior square feet, which is quite spacious for a townhouse, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, three powder rooms, a game room and an office. It recently underwent a $5 million renovation and is truly stunning.”

Curry’s formula for success includes her honest and trustworthy reputation, her market knowledge, access to off-market listings, and her network of high-net-worth clientele.

Curry is also valued for her discretion. “Many of my clients are very serious about their privacy. I take great pride in making certain I protect and maintain their confidentiality. In my book, trust is No. 1” she says.

A team of five individuals, including a full-time marketing director, assist her in providing her clients with seamless service through closing and beyond. Curry uses marketing videos for all her listings, and she is also very active on social media and with online marketing. When visitors land at the airport in Palm Beach, they can’t miss Curry’s two larger-than-life billboards. “You’re going to see me no matter which gate you arrive,” she says.

Curry is also well-known throughout the community.

“I’ve been in the business for 23 years, and I love what I do,” she says. “I am a people person, and a big part of my repeat business is that I become friends with most of my clients. My clients want to have an agent they can trust, and they value my opinion. They know I’m not just here to try to sell them something. I explain to my clients that I give them the same advice I would give my sister or my parents. It’s all about finding a property that best suits their needs, and it is very gratifying to help people find a home, which is typically their most important asset.”

For more information about Samantha Curry, visit https://samanthasellspalmbeach.com, call 561.530.2227 or email samantha.curry@elliman.com.

