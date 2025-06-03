Officine Gullo Hosts Discussion on ‘Human Architecture’

Gianpiero Pugliese and Mariya Naumov of Audax, a Canadian-based architectural, design and build firm, Officine Gullo’s Mahattan showroom for the fireside chat on human architecture.

A fireside chat was held recently at Officine Gullo in Manhattan about the return to classical design principles reimagined for contemporary living.

Gianpiero Pugliese, the architect and founding principal at Audax, a Canadian-based architectural, design and build firm, and Eleonora Srugo, a Douglas Elliman real estate broker and star of Netflix’s Selling the City, discussed a growing movement in real estate — to return of timeless design principles.

The thoughtful conversation, which brought together notables in luxury design and real estate, was anchored in Pugliese’s philosophy of what is known as human architecture at Audax, which he leads with Mariya Naumov.

“Human Architecture restores timeless principles like symmetry, proportion, and materiality to create spaces that are not only functional but inherently beautiful and emotionally resonant,” he explained at the May 15 event, held at Officine Gullo‘s stunning showroom at 157 Hudson Street.

“This approach arose from observing that modern built environments often neglect beauty, favouring functionality at the cost of aesthetic appeal,” the architect explains on his website. “Human Architecture, a deliberate response to this trend, seeks to restore enduring design principles like symmetry, proportion, and materiality, ensuring that each space we create is both aesthetically pleasing and deeply meaningful.”

The discussion, which led up to the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), considered how thoughtful design and craftsmanship are shaping the future of luxury spaces.

Officine Gullo, which manufactures handcrafted luxury kitchens with high-quality materials and a unique design made in Italy, and Pugliese have collaborated on several projects that highlight their mutual dedication to excellence in bespoke design.

