The American Dream of Homeownership

As we celebrate Independence Day, how do you see the concept of freedom reflected in the modern American Dream of homeownership, and how does that resonate with Long Island homebuyers?

Nathaniel Larson

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BAY SHORE

The connection between Independence Day and homeownership feels especially meaningful here on Long Island’s South Shore. For many families, owning a home, whether it’s a year-round residence on Long Island or a seasonal Fire Island retreat, is quite a special accomplishment. The modern American Dream isn’t one-size-fits-all. It’s the young couple buying their first home or the family finally getting their Fire Island getaway. Each represents a different kind of freedom: financial independence, family stability, or the liberty to enjoy our incredible coastal lifestyle. I’m reminded this July 4th that homeownership on the South Shore and Fire Island isn’t just about owning property — it’s about having the freedom to be part of communities that truly embody the best of Long Island living.

Lina Lopes

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

FARMINGVILLE

As we celebrate Independence Day, there is so much to celebrate and be grateful for. I’ve had the incredible privilege of working with many first-time homebuyers throughout my career, and being part of their journey toward the American Dream is deeply fulfilling. I witness the pride and freedom they feel as they pour time, energy, and equity into their homes. That effort not only builds value, it creates stability, ownership, and a foundation for both financial and emotional security. As an immigrant from Portugal who arrived in the U.S. with my parents in 1970, I’ve always cherished the opportunities this country offers. America gives us the freedom to dream, to work hard, and to shape our futures—and for many, homeownership is the first powerful step on that path. It’s more than shelter — it’s a place to grow, to belong, and to build generational wealth. Helping others achieve that dream isn’t just my profession — it’s my passion. Few moments are more meaningful than handing over the keys to someone’s first home. Each Fourth of July, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to live in a country where freedom makes dreams like these possible.

Jack Richardson

SERHANT.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Freedom is at the core of the American Dream and few things capture that spirit more powerfully than owning a home. Out here on the East End, homeownership isn’t just about real estate. It’s about independence. It’s about creating a legacy, designing a lifestyle on your own terms, and carving out space that reflects who you are. Whether it’s a beach cottage in Montauk or a modern build in Bridgehampton, East End buyers aren’t just chasing square footage; they’re pursuing autonomy. A place to host their family, unplug from the chaos, or build long-term wealth through property. That is freedom. And in today’s market, owning in the Hamptons means more than status; it means optionality. It’s the ability to wake up on your schedule, watch the tides shift from your deck, and say, “I own this.” That’s a powerful, modern interpretation of liberty. The American Dream is evolving, but the heartbeat remains the same: control, security, opportunity. Out here, we just happen to pair that dream with ocean breezes and open skies.

Matthew Korman

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

FRANKLIN SQUARE

Many Long Island homebuyers are transitioning from city apartment living to suburban homeownership in search of space, independence, and community. They’re drawn to features like a private yard, ideal for celebrating holidays and milestones, and the freedom to make choices about their environment, whether it’s planting a garden, owning pets, or installing a pool, without needing a landlord’s approval. For buyers coming from the city, a driveway symbolizes a new kind of freedom: the ability to come and go on their own terms. Owning a home on Long Island fosters a deeper sense of belonging and connection, which are key elements of the American Dream.

Rennise “Missy” Adrion

NETTER REAL ESTATE

WEST ISLIP

Homeownership is one of the powerful ways Americans celebrate their independence. Those who choose to plant their roots on Long Island are especially fortunate — beautiful homes, in vibrant communities with coastal charm — a lifestyle that’s very good indeed, what some refer to as living the American Dream!

This article appears in the July issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press.