Blooming Market: Long Island Enters a New Spring Cycle

Spring has sprung on Long Island. As the new season’s market takes shape across both Suffolk and Nassau Counties, what early trends are you seeing beginning to bloom? How is inventory? Are conditions favoring buyers or sellers in your area of expertise? Are the spring buyers approaching searches differently compared to a year ago, particularly in terms of expectations?

Jennie Katz

BLUE ISLAND HOME

BELLMORE

Spring is off to an active start across Long Island. We’re seeing more inventory come to market compared to earlier in the year, which is typical for the season, but overall supply is still relatively tight, especially for well-priced, move-in-ready homes. In both Nassau and Suffolk, it’s still leaning in favor of sellers, but not as aggressively as the past couple of years. Buyers have more breathing room and are being more selective. Homes that are priced correctly and show well are still moving quickly, while anything overpriced tends to sit. One noticeable shift is in buyer expectations. Compared to last spring, buyers are more patient and informed. They’re paying close attention to value, condition, and long-term potential. The urgency is still there, but it’s more measured. We’re also seeing serious buyers come out early this season, many wanting to secure something before competition increases. Our boutique approach allows us to guide clients closely and tailor strategies to their goals. Overall, it feels like a healthier, more balanced market that is active and competitive, but more grounded than recent years.

Sheri Winter Parker

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

Spring has officially sprung on the East End, and I am slammed in the best possible way. Between private listings and a fresh wave of homes preparing to debut publicly, it’s shaping up to be an opportunity‑packed for the next few months. Buyers are emerging from a rough East Coast winter with one mission: Buy their slice of North Fork paradise. What’s especially interesting this year is the migration pattern. I’m seeing a strong influx of buyers shifting from other second‑home markets in proximity to New York City, like the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut, who are now setting their sights on the charm, calm and character of the North Fork. Inventory is still tight, but it’s improving just enough to keep things exciting. Quality listings are going into contract quickly, and more are on the way. It’s still a seller‑leaning market, but motivated, well‑prepared buyers are absolutely winning when they move decisively. We’re gearing up for quite a season. Great properties are trading, new listings are blooming, and the energy is electric. Stay tuned!

Barbara Leogrande

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

SAYVILLE

Spring has definitely arrived on Long Island, and you can feel the shift. There’s an energy in the market right now, but it feels more grounded than in past years. Buyers are stepping in with intention, and sellers are coming to market with a better understanding of how important pricing and presentation really are. It’s a more thoughtful market on both sides. Inventory is still tight, especially in the most desirable areas and price points. We’re seeing the usual seasonal uptick coming out of winter, but it’s not enough to fully satisfy demand. When a home is well-prepared and priced right, it’s still moving and often fairly quickly.

In my experience across the South Shore, it’s still a seller’s market, but it’s not as one-sided as it once was. Buyers are more selective now. They’re taking their time, looking closely at condition, value, and overall fit. But when the right home hits, the competition is still there.

What’s changed the most is how buyers are approaching the process. Compared to a year ago, they’re more focused on lifestyle and long-term livability. They’re asking better questions, they’re more informed, and they’re not rushing just to secure something, they’re waiting for the right opportunity. Overall, the spring market feels steady and strategic. It may not have the same frenzy we saw before, but it’s active and for both buyers and sellers who are well-positioned, there’s real opportunity.

Molly Deegan

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Spring is here, and the market is waking up —just not in that chaotic, everyonepanic- and-buy kind of way we’ve seen before. In Nassau & Suffolk county the energy feels different this spring. Today’s buyers are very intentional. They know what they want, they’ve done the math, and they’re not interested in taking on a “project” unless it truly makes sense. Homes that are dialed-in, move-in ready, and thoughtfully updated are the ones getting the attention. This means that properly pricing a home matters more than ever. Inventory is still tight, but that doesn’t mean you can throw out a wishful price and just hope for the best. Homes that come to market priced right are moving quickly (and often competitively). The most interesting thing I have been noticing lately is that buyers seem to be more strategic now and less emotional. Decisions are smarter and more calculated than ever before. This means we are in what seems to be a pro’s market. Balanced, informed, and a lot less forgiving if you don’t come in with a plan. But if you do, there is real opportunity here.

Heidi Karagianis

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

PORT WASHINGTON

Spring has definitely sprung on the North Shore of Long Island. There has been incredibly low inventory and almost every home I have sold, whether I have represented a buyer or a seller, has gone into multiple bids with the accepted price well over asking. This has been great for the sellers, but brutal for the buyers. The buyers have had to adjust their approach and strategy. They now look for homes underneath their top budget and offer between $50,000-200,000 over the list price. Terms are also important, and waiving the financing contingency is crucial. I haven’t had a financing contingency accepted for years, so the smart buyers know they need to waive this to be successful. I don’t see it opening up for this year or next year. There are so many wonderful and financially well-prepared buyers at every price range and simply not enough homes to sell them.

This article appears in the April issue of Long Island Home in the Long Island Press. Tap this link to read the full digital version. For previous Real Estate Roundtable articles, click here.