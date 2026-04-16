What’s defining NYC’s spring market right now: opportunity, uncertainty, or urgency? Do you expect that dynamic to intensify or shift as we head into early summer?

Lena Koropey

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

WILLIAMSBURG AND CUTCHOGUE

New York City’s spring market is reminiscent of Voltaire’s famous quote, “Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd.” Despite a VUCA world defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity — especially given the current geopolitical and economic climate — savvy New York City buyers are moving forward and pursuing deals. They are accepting 6% interest rates as the “new normal,” and seizing opportunities, particularly among stale and overpriced listings, despite low inventory. These buyers are investing in New York for the long run, aiming to build generational wealth. My clients typically own multiple properties in Manhattan and maintain international real estate portfolios as well. Manhattan, however, is the home they always return to as their bedrock base. They like to be where the action is—it’s good for business. Similarly, the rental market is on fire. Clients are moving to Manhattan to expand their businesses and open offices. They, too, want to be where the action is. There is a reason why New York City has been described as “the center of the universe. This City has an electrifying, magnetic pull—like a vortex. Behind every door is someone inspiring, creating something extraordinary. Uncertain times present a unique buying opportunity, especially for cash-rich buyers. We expect this dynamic to intensify as we head into the summer season. Inventory is gradually ticking upward, but supply remains tight and demand stable.

Mallory Bogard

SERHANT.

NEW YORK CITY

The NYC market right now is highly segmented. It’s not one story, it’s three: opportunity, uncertainty, and urgency. What you feel the most depends entirely on location and price point. Buyers who are hesitant are very hesitant, and getting to contract is a delicate journey. That said, the buyers who are willing to push through the noise are the ones winning. There are real deals happening, and in certain segments, the pricing is softer than we’ve seen in some time. Pricing and design are making the most impact on outcomes. After a long, difficult winter and global turbulence, we’re starting to feel a shift. Buyers are re-engaging and there is a sense that people are ready to make decisions after a period of stop-and-go, and this momentum should continue through spring. At the same time, sellers are becoming more realistic and negotiable, which is helping move that may have stalled. Parts of the pipeline that felt clogged earlier this year are starting to break apart. Uncertainty isn’t going anywhere, but it’s not currently stopping the market; it’s just shaping how people move through it.

Lauren Cangiano

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

445 PARK AVENUE OFFICE

Right now, NYC’s spring market really feels like it’s being driven by urgency. There are a lot of serious buyers out there, but not nearly enough inventory to go around. We did start to see some new listings come on in early 2026, but it’s still falling short of the demand that’s been building since late 2025. From my perspective, every good apartment turns into a bit of a sprint. If something is priced right and shows well, it’s going into contract almost immediately—often with multiple offers. Buyers know they don’t have the luxury of waiting. As we head into early summer, I don’t see that changing much. Unless we get a real surge in inventory, which I’m not expecting, it’s going to stay competitive and fast-paced. Honestly, this dynamic will likely carry through the rest of the year.

Gavin Shiminski

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

NEW YORK CITY

NYC’s spring market right now is being defined by urgency, with pockets of real opportunity. Inventory remains limited, especially for well-priced, quality products. That lack of supply is creating a sense of urgency among serious buyers who recognize that waiting may mean fewer options, not better ones. There’s also an underlying layer of uncertainty tied to rates and broader market conditions, but it’s not paralyzing; it’s pushing decisive buyers to act. Where I’m seeing the most opportunity is in apartments that need work. Turnkey inventory is commanding a premium, while properties that require renovation are being overlooked by some and creating an entry point for buyers willing to take on a project. That spread is where smart buyers are leaning in. As we head into early summer, I expect this dynamic to intensify. If rates begin to come down, even slightly, it will bring more buyers off the sidelines into an already supply-constrained market. That combination will only increase competition and further reinforce the urgency we’re seeing now.

John A. Carbone

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

EAST SIDE MANHATTAN BROKERAGE

The luxury market in Manhattan is performing exceptionally well this spring, and what is most interesting is where the activity is showing up. Signed contracts above $4 million are running at some of the strongest weekly totals in years, the townhouse market is competitive again, and we are seeing real movement in trophy Park and Fifth Avenue co-ops for the first time in a long while. That matters because these buildings have historically traded at a slower pace than condos and new development, and owners who have been waiting for the right moment to transact are now finding receptive buyers at prices that reflect the true quality of their holdings. The fact that high-end co-ops are now transacting, and that some boards are even loosening requirements to compete (like allowing LLC purchases), signals a genuine shift. So, the word I would use for this spring is opportunity, on both sides of the transaction. Buyers are accessing inventory in prime prewar buildings that rarely turn over, and sellers are finding a market that can finally support realistic execution with proper pricing. Heading into the summer months, I expect this momentum to hold and potentially accelerate as buyers who have been circling recognize that well-located, architecturally significant properties in institutional-quality buildings do not come to market on a schedule you can predict.

Jon Capobianco

DE NIRO TEAM

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

NEW YORK CITY

Right now, New York City’s Spring market isn’t defined by a single theme—it’s a layered mix. If there’s a dominant tone, it’s selective urgency within a backdrop of uncertainty, creating clear pockets of opportunity. Well-priced, trophy assets are still trading quickly, particularly downtown and in the luxury condo segment. Recent deals underscore that strength: a record-setting contract at 80 Clarkson north of $125 million, a double-wide townhouse in the West Village around $75 million, and a full-floor residence in Flatiron asking $58 million. The top end remains highly active—and highly confident. At the same time, inventory is still constrained due to the rate lock-in effect. Sellers with sub-3% mortgages are reluctant to move, so when a high-quality product hits the market, buyers respond quickly. That said, uncertainty lingers. Mortgage rates in the mid–6% range are keeping both sides cautious, slowing decision-making outside of best-in-class assets. Where opportunity emerges is in the middle of the market. Inventory is gradually building, and certain segments—particularly co-ops in the $1–2 million range—are showing real pricing flexibility, giving buyers more leverage than we’ve seen in recent cycles. Ultimately, this spring is a bifurcated market: urgency at the top, opportunity in the middle, and uncertainty sitting over everything.

Catherine Juracich

THE CORCORAN GROUP

SOHO

Given there is a lack of inventory in most of our high-volume neighborhoods, ‘urgency’ is the defining feature of the current spring market. Since buyers have fewer options, well-priced units tend to attract intense competitive interest. It’s a cycle we keep seeing over and over – a homeowner with no urgent need to move chooses to hold on to their current property, simply because they have no compelling place to go. Because of that lack of turnover, there is no new inventory – and the logjam continues. Today, the best opportunities are often found where sellers are motivated, listings take longer to move, or properties need improvement. Well-prepared buyers can leverage these conditions to negotiate stronger terms and capture meaningful value. I expect these market conditions to hold into summer and perhaps start to de-intensity based on the current consumer sentiment index as we enter the fall. But for now – buyers will get the best outcome if they act quickly and decisively. As they say, “he who hesitates is lost!”

Maryam Daghmoumi

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Brooklyn

Right now, it feels like both opportunity and urgency, just for different reasons. Inventory has been low, so when something good comes up—priced right, shows well—it moves. Buyers don’t really have the luxury of waiting around on those. There’s still opportunity, but it’s more selective. If something is overpriced or needs work, there’s room to negotiate. But the good product? That’s still competitive. The uncertainty is there, but it’s more in the background—it’s not stopping deals, it’s just making people a bit more thoughtful. Going into early summer, I think urgency picks up even more. Low inventory tends to push that, and buyers who’ve been sitting on the sidelines start to realize they need to act.”

This article appears in the April edition of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s NYC.