Daniel Gale Launches Long Island–NYC Literacy Book Drive

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and The Daniel Gale Foundation have launched a community book drive at its offices on Long Island and in New York City — and anyone can get involved to help make it a success.

In partnership with The Book Fairies, a nonprofit organization that helps close literacy gaps for children and families in under-resourced communities across Long Island and the New York City metropolitan area, Daniel Gale’s initiative kicked off earlier this week.

A long-term effort, donations can be made at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty offices region-wide.

New and gently used children’s books, young adult titles and family-oriented reading materials will be distributed through The Book Fairies’ programs, which supplies books to schools, classroom and home libraries, community centers, shelters, and other partners that serve high-need neighborhoods on Long Island and in New York City.

“Reading unlocks opportunity, inspires curiosity, and builds confidence in children of all ages,” said Deirdre O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in a statement on Wednesday. “We are honored to partner with The Book Fairies to help ensure more children have access to the books they deserve, not just for school, but for a lifetime of learning, discovery, and joy.”

“We know that every child should have access to books and the joy of reading, yet many face barriers to getting them. Through this partnership with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and The Daniel Gale Foundation, we can help more families build home libraries and give children the tools they need to succeed,” added Eileen Minogue, Executive Director of The Book Fairies.

