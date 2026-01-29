New Southold Home With Pool Hits Market at $2.395M

This new 3,238-square-foot home at 1665 Glenn Road in Southold is now available.

Over on the North Fork, a recently finished, move-in-ready home in Southold’s West Creek Estates is on the market this winter for $2,395,000.

The light-filled home at 1665 Glenn Road offers 3,238 square feet of living space, where attention was paid to every detail, according to the listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. Barry Novick and Nancy Cervelli.

Situated on a half-acre landscaped property, “A wood and glass front door and natural wood architectural accents set the tone at the front entrance,” the listing says.

The large great room boasts a living area with a two-sided gas fireplace, shared with the covered rear porch, and a dining area. The spaces share a wall of windows and doors leading out onto the porch, allowing for an easy indoor/outdoor flow.

A large eat-in kitchen is separate, but connected, and features a long island, quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash and stainless Bosch and XO appliances — “A dream kitchen for cooking and hosting.”

The entertainment can continue in the large state-of-the art media room that holds a 98-inch screen and sound system — in fact, there is a four-zone Sonos built-in throughout the home. A powder room can also be found on the first floor.

The first-level primary bedroom features a marble bathroom, a glass-enclosed shower and a standalone tub. Doors open from the bedroom onto the back porch, overlooking the pool and yard. A laundry room completes the level.

Upon the second floor, there are three en suite bedrooms, “an office nook,” and a sitting room that opens to a roof deck with water views.

This house boasts a full basement with nine-foot ceilings and three-egress windows. An attached two-car garage is outfitted with an electric vehicle car charger.

The property has been fully landscaped with specimen plantings and new stone walkways. The covered rear porch offers shade and access to the 18-by-36-foot heated saltwater swimming pool. New limestone hardscape surrounds the pool.

Purchasing the home comes with access to Southold Park District beaches.

