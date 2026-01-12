A unique oceanfront home along one of the most sought-after addresses, Dune Road, in Quogue, offers elegant coastal interiors and sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The octagonal-shaped, modern residence set on nearly two acres at 174 Dune Road is listed for $15 million with Pierce Dellafera and Patricia Gahan-Moroney of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

When arriving at the 1.91-acre property, visitors will drive past the tennis court and fenced-in freeform pool before pulling up to the four-level home with a one-car garage on the ground floor.

The front door opens to a cozy mudroom with built-in, nautical-themed storage, ready with towels for a day at the beach or the pool. A small double staircase leads up to the main living floor.

Offering 7,500 square feet of space, the second level acts as the main level of the home, which boasts an open, airy layout with oversized windows on all sides of the home that allow natural light to shine through. “The home’s octagonal design adds architectural interest and a great sense of space,” the listing description says.

On the main level, “the kitchen flows into the dining area and living room, where a sunken fireplace nook creates a cozy spot for gathering” by the stone hearth, the description continues.

Originally built in 1971, the home has been renovated over the years. High ceilings, many with white ship-lap, lend itself to the coastal vibe.

The primary suite features dramatic ocean views. a spa-like bath and a walk-in shower.

With seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, there is space for plenty of visitors. Among the guest rooms, three bunk rooms feel like spacious, high-end sleeping quarters on a ship, featuring at least four bunks or more in each of the rooms.

A fourth-level, accessed through a spiral staircase near the living room offers a sitting area with unbelievable views of the water. A glass cupola-ceiling allows the natural light to pour in.

A deck wraps around the top level, with several different areas for dining, relaxing or gathering to look out onto the ocean.

Located a few doors down from the Quogue Village Beach, the house is also a short drive to the Quogue Beach Club, the historic district and restaurants, like Docker’s.

Check out more photos below.

