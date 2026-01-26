East Quogue Sunset Avenue Estate Offers Dock and Bay Views

The 1.4-acre estate at 26 Sunset Avenue in East Quogue is asking $5,750,000.

The 1.4-acre waterfront estate at 26 Sunset Avenue in East Quogue offers, as one might imagine based on its street name, amazing sunsets.

Situated on Phillips Creek with 100 feet of frontage, the views extend toward Shinnecock Bay from the western-facing backyard. In addition to the 4,700-square-foot house, the property includes a deep-water dock, designed to accommodate larger boats or multiple watercraft.

Listed for $5,75,000, the agents representing the property are Kelly DiJorio and Trevor Danzi of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The custom-built home is tucked down a long driveway and framed by manicured hedges. Clad in classic cedar siding with a brand-new cedar roof, the home begins with a double-height foyer with a coffered ceiling and a view of the floor-to-ceiling windows that frame panoramic water views.

The home’s open layout includes a large great room that features a gas fireplace, both formal and casual dining spaces and a chef’s kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, dual dishwashers, double sinks and counter seating. There is custom trim and blinds throughout the home.

On the second floor, there is a primary suite that boasts a balcony overlooking the bay, a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite with a soaking tub and dual shower. There are four additional bedrooms, all of which feature water views. In addition to the primary bedroom, another bedroom has its own balcony.

Amenities include three-zone climate control and a full-house generator.

Outside, there is a heated gunite pool and spa, as well as a putting green, a basketball court, an outdoor grill and a gas fireplace.

There is also a three-car garage.

