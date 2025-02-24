A reimagined shingle-style home close to East Hampton Village is listed at $8,295,000 with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A reimagined shingle-style home close to East Hampton Village is for sale, listed at $8,295,000. Kelly DiJorio of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Set on a lush 1.1-acre parcel south of the highway, the house at 16 Amy’s Lane has been renovated throughout, blending modern luxury and classic Hamptons charm.

With 3,200 square feet of space, the residence offers four en suite bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths all on a single story.

The foyer opens up into the living room that features vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams and a fireplace at the center of the room. Doors slide open to reveal a large, brand-new mahogany desk that overlooks the 20-by-40-foot heated gunite pool.

Back in the house, the living room leads to a custom-designed kitchen equipped with Sub-Zero refrigeration, a Wolf range and a Cove dishwasher, “all seamlessly integrated into bespoke cabinetry and floating shelves,” according to the listing. A butler’s pantry provides a second dishwasher, a sink and storage space.

“A newly added skylight bathes the space in natural light, perfectly complementing the Serena & Lily lighting accents and hand-finished hardwood floors, all of which come together to create an atmosphere of relaxed sophistication,” the listing continues.

Just past the dining area off the kitchen, there is a family room, which leads to an additional patio.

There are two primary bedroom suites, each with custom built-ins for storage and media and a spa-like bathroom with designer fixtures and finishes. The two other bedrooms are “equally inviting and versatile,” says the listing, including one with built-in bunk beds. Every bathroom in the house has been fully renovated.

The first floor also includes a recently-added laundry room and a powder room.

There is also a basement with 1,200 square feet of finished space, including a full bathroom, and a cedar closet. There is also a secondary laundry in the basement.

New owners of the house will enjoy other upgrades as well, such as a Generac generator, a buried 1,000-gallon propane tank, a two-zone heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. There is also a convenient dog wash station on the deck.

Lush new landscaping surrounds the pool. New plantings and deer fencing can also be found along the property line.

The property also boasts a two-car garage with a new electric vehicle charger.

Listing: 16 Amy's Lane, East Hampton | Broker: Kelly DiJiorio, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

