With nearly $700 million in sold or pending deals so far this year, Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties continues to cement her place among South Florida’s top luxury brokers, most recently closing two massive transactions in Manalapan worth a combined $167.5 million.

The deals include a record-setting $105 million ocean-to-Intracoastal land sale and the $62.5 million sale of a sprawling waterfront compound once owned by billionaire biotech investor Randal J. Kirk, both int he ultra-exclusive town of Manalpan.

In one of the biggest South Florida deals of the year, Brandt exclusively represented 820 S Ocean Boulevard, a compound that spans 2.26 acres and 215 feet of beach and lake frontage, with three structures — a main house, a guest house and a security house — along with two pools (one for the main residence, one for guests), a resurfaced tennis court and a dock.

Billionaire Randal J. Kirk, a pharmaceuticals and biotech investor, is the seller, according to reports. He first purchased the property in 2011 for $25.5 million.

Originally built in 2007, the main house was styled after a Mediterranean villa. Amenities through the combined 28,000 square feet include a movie theater, a wine cellar, a recording studio, a six-car garage, a spa and a personal salon. There are a total of nine well-appointed bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and three half baths.

“This sale is a testament to the value of thoughtfully designed and fully optioned ocean-to-intracoastal estates in Manalapan,” says Brandt, who is a Senior Luxury Real Estate Advisor at Premier Estate Properties. “There is significant interest from the world’s most affluent discerning buyers in private, secured, and comprehensive residences of this caliber.”

The property’s prime location offers privacy and accessibility all in one, being a short drive from Palm Beach’s top-notch dining, retail and entertainment. Located between Delray Beach and Palm Beach, Manalpan is one of the rare communities in all of South Florida where true Intracoastal-to-ocean lots exist.

The town is also known for its significant security presence and controlled town regulations.

Brandt has proven to be a leader in the Palm Beach Island and Manalapan real estate markets, racking up nearly $700 million in sold or pending transaction activity just this year, as well as more than $1.1 billion sold or pending since 2025.

In April, the $105 million deal closed for a 3.5-acre ocean-to-Intracoastal lot featuring a private dock, ripe for a trophy estate.

The sale was the second largest ever in Manalapan, coming in behind Billionaire Larry Ellison’s $173 million purchase of a 22-acre estate in 2022. His estate totals 85,000 square feet and there’s even a PGA-level golf course that runs along the ocean.

The unimproved property at 1120 S. Ocean Boulevard had been on the market for just four months, originally asking $125 million.

Brandt exclusively represented the seller, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil and his wife, Melissa.

The couple paid a total of $94 million, combining three parcels over the past two years — $55.5 million for 1.5 acres in May of 2025 and $38.5 million for two adjacent acres back in April 2024. They had planned to build a home, but ended up buying a turn-key, fully furnished, ocean-to-lake estate nearby for $75 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal for 806 S. Ocean Boulevard closed April 5, less than a month after going into contract. Gary Pohrer of SERHANT. represented the buyers, listed only as a LLC.

In January, the price for the estate was reduced to $90 million — a $44 million reduction. It first listed in September 2025 for $134 million.

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