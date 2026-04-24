Palm Beach Lakefront Estate Sells for $30.8M

In Palm Beach, a newly completed lakefront home with a deep-water dock and access to the lake trail has sold for right above $30 million — nearly 43% more than when it last sold three years ago.
Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties represented the buy
The final sale price, when the transaction closed on Wednesday, April 22, was $30,822,532.50.
The property last sold in June of 2023 for $21.625 million.
The Bermuda-style two-story home features striking views of the Intracoastal Waterway and multiple balconies to enjoy the vistas.
Originally built in 1862 and recently restored, the home begins with a charming entry portico. The main living areas include a formal dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen, a media room, and a den.
Outside, there is plenty of room to entertain in the courtyard pool area that features a covered loggia, expansive patio and a saltwater pool and spa. Tropical lush landscaping surrounds the one-quarter-acre lot.
Among the five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths is the primary suite, which boasts a dressing room, a large bathroom with dual sinks and water views.
Down by the wooden dock, there is both electricity and water.
The property also provides a detached two-car garage.
When the property hit the market in November of 2024, the asking price was $34.9 million. It went under contract on March 13.
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