Palm Beach Lakefront Estate Sells for $30.8M

In Palm Beach, a newly completed lakefront home with a deep-water dock and access to the lake trail has sold for right above $30 million — nearly 43% more than when it last sold three years ago.

Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties represented the buy er of the 6,900-square-foot residence at 1246 N Lake Way in Palm Beach. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate had the listing.

The final sale price, when the transaction closed on Wednesday, April 22, was $30,822,532.50.

The property last sold in June of 2023 for $21.625 million.

The Bermuda-style two-story home features striking views of the Intracoastal Waterway and multiple balconies to enjoy the vistas.

Originally built in 1862 and recently restored, the home begins with a charming entry portico. The main living areas include a formal dining room, gourmet eat-in kitchen, a media room, and a den.

Outside, there is plenty of room to entertain in the courtyard pool area that features a covered loggia, expansive patio and a saltwater pool and spa. Tropical lush landscaping surrounds the one-quarter-acre lot.

Among the five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths is the primary suite, which boasts a dressing room, a large bathroom with dual sinks and water views.

Down by the wooden dock, there is both electricity and water.

The property also provides a detached two-car garage.

When the property hit the market in November of 2024, the asking price was $34.9 million. It went under contract on March 13.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Facebook, X and Instagram. For more on the Palm Beach real estate market, tap this link.