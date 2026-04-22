Hinckley Drops Anchor on the North Fork with Port of Egypt Acquisition

Big news in the boating and real estate worlds this week comes from the North Fork, where Port of Egypt Marine in Southold has been sold. Hinckley, known as the leading American yacht builder and for its premium marine service, announced the acquisition on Tuesday.

Based in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, for nearly a century, Hinckley is expanding its network of service yards and marine facilities along the East Coast to the East End, reaching from Maine to Florida. With more than 1,600 miles of coastline across Long Island, the company sees Port of Egypt Marine, which has an 80-year legacy as a family-run marina, as a central hub on the East End, for communities in the Hamptons, Shelter Island and even Connecticut.

“We are honored to be part of Port of Egypt’s next chapter,” said Gavin McClintock, CEO of Hinckley. “As we continue to grow our service capabilities, our focus is on marinas where legacy, craftsmanship, and care already run deep. The foundation built by the Lieblein family will remain at the heart of what comes next, and we are proud to carry that legacy forward.”

Hedges confirmed the property transaction closed on Tuesday, April 21. The terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.

Located on Southold Bay, Port of Egypt offers easy access to East End fishing, as well as Connecticut, Block Island and beyond. Part of the “Marine District” in Southold Town, the five-acre campus at 62300 Main Road is located close to Greenport, wineries and walking trails. The property offers 132 boat slips, gas and diesel fuel, a pumpout, a filet station, a solar-heated pool a dockside restaurant and a coastal-inspired shop.

Hinckley is planning improvements at Port of Egypt, including the conversion of a 24,000-square-foot cold storage facility into heated, year-round storage to support its “world-class yacht maintenance.”

“Additional enhancements will focus on elevating service capabilities, expanding technical expertise, and integrating advanced technologies to support more seamless ownership and maintenance to ensure the marina continues to serve its longstanding community while introducing new levels of support and convenience. Over time, Hinckley will also extend select concierge and mobile service offerings from the location,” the statement said.

“Long Island’s East End has long been one of the country’s most important boating regions, and continues to grow,” said Peter Clark, Chief Development Officer at Hinckley. “Port of Egypt is one of the North Fork’s most respected marinas, built over generations with a deep commitment to care and community. Our role is to build on that foundation and add new capabilities, expertise, and technology to elevate the experience even further.”

“In Hinckley, we found a partner who truly understands what makes Port of Egypt special,” said Will and Yvonne Lieblein, part of the third generation of the family to run the business. Both will stay on as senior management, Will as the general manager and Yvonne as the business development manager.

“Their commitment to craftsmanship, stewardship, and service reflects the values we have upheld here over eight decades and gives us great confidence in what comes next. We are proud of what we’ve built, and excited to see it thoughtfully enhanced and carried forward.”

Brothers William Sr., Herb and Herman Lieblein purchased a fishing station on Southold Bay, opening Port of Egypt Marine in 1946.

“It wasn’t long before POE was bustling with eager fishermen who would get in the boat rental line long before the sun bobbed up onto the horizon. This conglomeration of customers was described as a ‘United Nations’ because of the camaraderie between such an eclectic mix of cultures, races, and the diversity of languages, wielding fish tales,” according to its website. “People purchased bait, like fiddler crabs and worms, packed in white eclair boxes lined with seaweed. They rented boats – first wooden, then aluminum. In the early years, boats were towed to prime fishing spots in the morning and picked up at the end of the day. Eventually, rental boats were powered by small, outboard engines.”

The fishing station closed in the mid-1980s to focus on marina offerings and grow the marine dealership, selling Grady-White boats — in fact, Port of Egypt is the oldest Grady-White dealer in the country.

Originally founded in Maine in 1928, The Hinckley Company is known for its iconic boats, such as the Bermuda 40 and its Picnic Boat line. Hinckley designs range from 35 to 57 feet.

Other locations in its network include Mount Desert Island, Maine; Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Stamford, Connecticut; and Savannah, Georgia. There are also multiple service yards and marinas across the Chesapeake Bay and Florida.

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