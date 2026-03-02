North Fork Winery-Distillery Lists for $9.4M

One Woman Wines, a 27-acre winery-distillery on the North Fork, has been listed for $9.4 million.

A winery and distillery on the North Fork is available for sale at $9.4 million with Douglas Elliman’s Melissa Principi. This estate is one of the very few multi-faceted, turnkey properties of its kind in the region as its one of only three in New York State with both farm winery and distillery approvals in place.

The 27-acre property at 5195 Old North Road in Southold, currently called One Woman Wines & Vineyards, is right in the heart of North Fork’s American Viticultural Area (AVA) and integrates production, hospitality and direct-to-consumer sales, supported by premier infrastructure, valuable approvals, and exceptional potential for expansion, according to the Douglas Elliman listing.

“From my experience representing vineyard and agricultural properties on the North Fork, I rarely see an offering with this level of intention behind it,” says Principi. “The owners thoughtfully designed the vineyard and production facilities to replicate a true farm winery model from their hometown in Italy, blending Old World tradition with North Fork terroir.”

There are no other offerings on the market have included both farm winery and farm distillery licenses, she adds. “This is a newly built, fully equipped, production-focused property eliminates the typical barriers to entry, creating an immediate opportunity for the right buyer.”

With 16 acres of vinifera vines, the commercial infrastructure was recently renovated and expanded with a 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art production facility. It is equipped with fully automated climate-controlled wine tanks, two commercial-grade stills, barrel storage, case storage, a commercial kitchen, dedicated office space and a conference area.

There is a production capacity of 35,000 cases of wine and 100,000 gallons of spirits annually. There is also a newly completed 2,600-square-foot tasting barn. The tasting room regularly hosts events like live jazz nights.

It is also approved by the Suffolk County Health Department for an additional 2,600 square feet to accommodate events and hospitality experiences.

In fact, there are more than $1 million in approvals and infrastructure already secured, allowing a future owner to scale immediately.

“Most vineyard properties currently on the market out east are 20-plus years old and in need of significant reinvestment, while this was built from the ground up as a modern, revenue-driven operation,” we’re told.

The property also holds a 4,000-square-foot equipment storage barn with utilities, approved workforce housing and multiple agricultural outbuildings.

The 16 acres of vines is fully deer-fenced and in peak production.

“The offering also includes a shy-acre cleared and leveled residential building lot with access from Chardonnay Drive, providing further development potential,” the listing says.

The production facility and tasting room were newly completed in 2023, with more than $1M in approvals and infrastructure already secured, allowing a future owner to scale immediately.

