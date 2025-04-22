Just Closed: North Fork’s Most Expensive Sale So Far in 2025

A waterfront house on Southold’s Paradise Point sold for $6,725,000 last week, marking the highest residential sale so far this year on the North Fork.

The 3.7-acre parcel offers a 2,000-square-foot custom brick ranch overlooking a private beach and the Shelter Island Sound, in one of the North Fork’s most sought-after waterfront neighborhoods.

Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman represented both sides of the deal. The sellers, listed as a limited liability company, were asking $6.85 million when it was listed in March. The deal closed on Tuesday, April 15.

When asked about the sale, Bennett said, “We are continuing to see a narrowing of the price gap between the South and North Fork home prices, and this sale confirms there is strong interest for high-end location properties here on the North Fork. Furthermore, this property was never introduced to the open market, and it sold at a price of $6,725,000, which was 98% of the asking price, and the highest closed sale on the North Fork this year.”

Built in 2015, the house at 2240 Paradise Point Road, set down a long driveway, features an open-concept living and dining area with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams and a stone wood-burning fireplace. The eat-in chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, an island for prep space and recessed lighting. There is also a cozy library/den.

There are three en suite bedrooms, ensuring privacy for everyone, plus a half-bath for guests.

A patio overlooks the water and a grassy lawn that leads down to a cocktail platform for staring out at the views of Shelter Island, the Peconic Bay and beyond, and a staircase down to the private beach and water’s edge, providing easy access for kayaking or paddle boarding.

There is also a full basement with walk-out access, providing additional living or storage space.

A detached, oversized brick garage offers three bays, but there is space for as many as 12 cars or room for boat storage. There is also an additional two-car garage at a midway point on the driveway.

Last year, the biggest residential trade on the North Fork was the $10 million sale of a Mattituck home overlooking the Peconic Bay, which sold off-market in October. The three-acre property at 1140 Park Avenue closed at the asking price, according to Douglas Elliman’s Christine Malloy and Alexis Meadows, who brokered the deal.

The highest sale ever recorded on the North Fork was a 2008 deal for a house on a 58-acre subdivision that sold for $12,294,000.

