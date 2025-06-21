Rare 32-Acre Opportunity Available on the North Fork

The property on Franklinville Road in Laurel, ripe for development, sits close to Mattituck’s downtown and a short drive to beaches and wineries.

Rarely do large tracts of land on the North Fork, prime for transformation and long-term investment, are on the market. In Laurel, approximately 32 acres — with development rights intact — are available, listed at $4,199,000.

“Held by the same family for nearly 28 years, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a legacy parcel in Laurel with deep local roots,” says listing agent Andrea Parks of Douglas Elliman. “It’s nearly impossible to find over 31 acres of development right intact, making this opportunity especially desirable for investors, preservationists, or those seeking to maintain open space with flexibility for future development.”

The 31.45 acres off of Franklinville Road, a side street with an entrance across from Mattituck-Laurel Veterinary Hospital on Main Road, is zoned R-80.

Additionally, there is a 0.68-acre parcel lot, zoned Hamlet Business Multi Use, that offers a unique hybrid of agricultural and commercial flexibility — “an almost unheard-of combination on the North Fork,” says Parks.

While the land has not been developed, there is a 6,334-square-foot Morton building, engineered for durability and flexibility, is ideal for large-scale storage, a working facility or can be converted. There are 324,000 square feet of cold-frame hoop greenhouses, which present “an incredible asset for commercial growing operations, sustainable agriculture, or adaptive reuse into a multitude of functions,” according ot the listing.

“The property invites visions of cluster development, a boutique agri-tourism business, winery, equestrian estate, or even a wellness retreat — aligning with the North Fork’s elevated demand for flexible, sustainable land use,” she continues of the opportunity.

Located just west of Mattituck’s business district and the bustling shops along Love Lane, the land’s proximity to vineyards, beaches and transportation also make it a standout.

The property came on the market last month.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.