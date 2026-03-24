Chris Mitchell and Pilar Guzmán have redesigned this 1894 carriage house, now asking $19.5 million.

An 1894 carriage house in East Hampton Village that been expertly expanded and redesigned by the noted duo Chris Mitchell and Pilar Guzmán, has hit the market for $19.5 million.

This 4,500-square-foot residence is hidden on a private gated estate south of the highway at 19 Georgica Road. Frank Newbold and Beate Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty are representing the property.

“This is classic East Hampton at its very best: vintage carriage house, A-plus estate location, premium turnkey reimagined by top designers,” says Newbold. “It doesn’t get better than this.”

The two-story shingled home with a cupola sits on a 1.4-acre property surrounded by park-like landscaping and gardens. The home begins with an expansive covered porch that leads into warm, timeless interiors.

Couple Chris Mitchell and Pilar Guzmán, who wrote, Patina Modern: A Guide to Designing Warm and Timeless Interiors in 2022, have been developing and redesigning older homes in the Hamptons in recent years. Mitchell is the former publisher of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, and Guzman is the former editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveler and is currently the Editorial Director of Oprah Daily.

For instance, in 2023, a buyer paid the full $25 million ask for a Georgica estate at 19 Cottage Avenue. In 2021, they also sold a historic Bridgehampton estate for $25 million after it underwent a massive renovation and expansion. Moore and Newbold represented them in those deals as well.

At 19 Georgica Road, the home begins with a dramatic 25-by-25-foot great room features exposed beams on the 10-foot high ceilings. The stone fireplace anchors the room, while French doors open to a large sunporch and a massive family room, dining area and a stylish kitchen with custom cabinetry and marble counters, all under a shiplapped ceiling. A wall of French casement windows and French doors that allow natural light to pour in and for a view of the oversized heated pool.

Outside, there is also a dining pavilion, an outdoor kitchen, a detached pool house surrounded by the hydrangea gardens. There is also a separate dining/entertaining allée with a monumental stone table.

Back inside, a primary suite — the first of three in the home — can be found on the first floor. It features shiplap on the walls, a sitting area and door that leads to the backyard. The bathroom boasts an extra large glass-enclosed shower.

The shiplap continues on the second level, where there are shelves in the hallway. There are two primary suites, one with a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom with a large glass shower, a soaking tub and two vanities.

There are two additional en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, along with a light-filled sitting room thanks to walls of windows.

There are laundry facilities on both the first and second floor.

Two open houses will be held this week, on Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out more photos below.