What’s Ahead for the Hamptons and North Fork in the New Year

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With the arrival of 2025, seems like an apt time for a real estate market check-in. We’ve asked our esteemed Roundtable panel for their predictions about the year ahead. What’s in their forecast for the Hamptons and North Fork markets? Buyers and sellers, or those who just keep their finger on the real estate pulse, read more to find out.

Judi Desiderio

WILLIAM RAVEIS FORMERLY TOWN AND COUNTRY

EAST HAMPTON

There have been several headwinds such as the interest rates, inflation, geopolitical unrest, a lack of inventory, and while all of those things remain when it comes to real estate, you can only hold off making that decision to sell, or buy, for so long until it’s time to pull the trigger so I anticipating an uptick an inventory, and acceptance that we’re probably never going back to 2.5-3% interest rates, inflation will stay in a reasonable place, and all we can do is pray that other countries will put human life before any other agenda.

Ed Bruehl

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

EAST HAMPTON

As we move into 2025, the real estate market is steadily improving, especially in high-end areas like the Hamptons. Economic stabilization and potential rate reductions are likely to boost buyer confidence and market activity. Luxury real estate should benefit from gains in the stock market and cryptocurrency, encouraging investment in prime properties. Post-election, local attorneys have been busy closing delayed deals. I expect Q4 2024 to mark the beginning of an upward trend that will carry through 2025. In the Hamptons, pent-up demand, improving economic conditions, and reduced uncertainty will drive a robust market. Inventory increases should balance dynamics, while demand remains strong, supporting prices in desirable locations. Buyers will have more options but must be priced strategically in a competitive market. Favorable financing and turn-key homes will attract both luxury buyers and locals looking to upgrade.

Michaela Keszler

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SOUTHAMPTON

I am pleased to share some general trends and factors that may influence the 2025 Hamptons real estate season. As we move from the end of 2024 into 2025, we are already witnessing increased strength in both rentals and sales. We have successfully signed leases across all price ranges, and buyers who appeared hesitant in 2024 are now more confident, actively scheduling showings. The overall economic environment is showing more stability, bolstered by promising Wall Street bonuses. However, we still need more inventory to provide opportunities for those with larger homes to downsize without leaving the Hamptons. Interest from global buyers is on the rise, particularly among European buyers and renters. With its exceptional summer climate, unmatched lifestyle, and access to beautiful beaches and cultural offerings, the Hamptons continues to attract distinctive buyers and renters. We are looking forward to a promising 2025 marked by growth and renewed confidence.

Jack Richardson

SERHANT.

WATER MILL

The Hamptons and North Fork markets in 2025 are poised for a year of measured activity. While demand remains strong, buyers have become more patient and discerning, especially as higher interest rates influence their purchasing power. Sellers should approach pricing with realism rather than relying on aspirational numbers—properties priced correctly are moving, while those that aren’t are sitting longer. Off-market opportunities continue to attract interest, but the key to success remains a strategic, data-driven approach. With rates projected to ease in the future, this year offers opportunities for both buyers and sellers who are prepared to navigate the market thoughtfully.

Dana Trotter

THE AGENCY

BRIDGEHAMPTON

As we step into 2025, we’re optimistic about what the year has in store for the real estate market. The uncertainty that lingered toward the end of 2024 has lifted. With the election now behind us and interest rates showing signs of stabilization, many buyers who had been waiting on the sidelines are feeling more confident about making their next move. While inventory remains tight, we’re having several conversations with sellers who are preparing to list their homes. This gives us every reason to believe that the market will see a notable increase in available properties over the next few months. For buyers, this presents an excellent opportunity to find their dream home and settle in just in time to enjoy the summer of 2025. Whether you’re buying, selling, or simply exploring your options, this is shaping up to be a great time to take the next step.

Erica Kelly

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

MATTITUCK

As a North Fork realtor since 2015, I anticipate a more balanced 2025 market with an increase in transactions. While buyer competition will persist, I believe the frenetic pace of recent years is likely to subside. The 2024 election injected uncertainty, but anticipated cooling mortgage rates should re-engage sidelined buyers. Increased spring inventory will meet heightened demand, maintaining strong prices. I foresee sellers being empowered, but overpriced properties facing major challenges. Buyer market knowledge will certainly continue to grow, which will reduce viewings for overpriced homes. New construction development and motivated long-time residents relocating will contribute to inventory. Following recent volatility, I expect the 2025 market to stabilize. Home price appreciation should moderate, with modest growth projected. Overall, a more balanced dynamic is anticipated, transitioning towards a more stable and predictable market.

This article appeared in Behind The Hedges’ January 2025 edition inside Dan’s Papers. Click the link to read the full digital edition.