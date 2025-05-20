ABC Carpet & Home will open for the summer at 1 Pond Lane in Southampton Village on Thursday, May 22.

ABC Carpet & Home, a 125-year-old luxury home design store in New York City, is headed to the Hamptons, setting up shop in Southampton Village, at least for the summer.

The company will bring its one-of-a-kind rugs and furniture to Southampton Village after signing a lease at 1 Pond Lane, which was formerly occupied by Christie’s Auction House and last summer was home to the clothing store Mad Happy. The 5,600-square-foot building is located in the heart of the village, at the foot of Jobs Lane and just steps from the Agawam Park and the newly reopened Southampton Movie Theater.

“I think they realize there is a whole community that is year-round out there. Fingers crossed they stay longer,” says Jeffrey D. Roseman, vice-chairman of the New York City-based firm, Newmark, the leasing agent for the building.

ABC Carpet & Home‘s website has the grand opening date listed as Thursday, May 22, ahead of the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend.

Set on a 0.19-acre property with visibility on Pond Lane, Hill Street and Culver Street, the building used to be a body shop that sat vacant for several years before a major renovation several years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The owners sort of painstakingly repaired every square foot in there. The space is magnificent,” says Roseman. The building boasts 11-foot, 6-inch ceilings, new heating and air conditioning units, a new roof system, two Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant bathrooms and epoxy floor finish throughout.

Records show the property is owned by One Pond Lane Owner LLC, which is tied to David Levinson, a real estate investor and chairman and CEO of L&L Holding, and his wife, Simone, who also own a home in Southampton.

In March, ABC Carpet & Home opened a new two-floor, 12,000-square-foot store in Greenwich, Conn. Executives have made it clear that they are looking to invest in brick-and-mortar beyond its Manhattan location on Broadway near Union Square and to expand into additional markets across the country.

ABC Carpet & Home, which began in the late 19th century as a pushcart business selling carpets, had a five-story flagship store in Manhattan. The business was forced into bankruptcy in 2021 and purchased by an investment fund called 888 Capital Partners.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2021 and was acquired six weeks later by 888 Capital Partners for $26 million. At the time, the retailer downsized its footprint and invested in e-commerce. It has since expanded its flagship by 11,000 square feet for a total of 30,000 square feet. The additional square footage was added in October when the retailer took over the mezzanine of the flagship.

At one time, the business was said to have been seeing $150 million in annual sales.

“By introducing select vintage items, expanding its soft home offerings and bringing back a sprinkling of furniture, ABC has brought its product mix closer to its original incarnation,” according to an article in Business of Home earlier this year. “And late last year, 888 Capital Partners reopened the 11,000-square-foot mezzanine level for the brand’s expansive rug selection. This opened up space for bed and bath downstairs and a more eclectic assortment of jewelry, tabletop, upholstery, vintage and decorative accessories on the street level.”

ABC Carpet & Home did not respond with a request for comment. The retailer’s website shows the Southampton location has hours listed as Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., but closed on Tuesdays.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram. For more commercial real estate news, click here.