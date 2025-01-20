Southampton Home Blends Two Architectural Styles

The house at 47 Wireless Way in Southampton is asking $8.5 million.

A completely customized home in Southampton is new to the market, asking $8.5 million. Brown Harris Stevens’ agents Elyn W. Kronemeyer and Cristina Matos have the listing.

The main house, built in 2017, was designed by architects Bruce Nagel and Chris Scorgie, to blend modern traditional architectural elements with the contemporary guest house, connected to the main house by a bridge. Combined, the home offers 6,746 square feet of living area with six bedrooms, seven full baths, and two half baths.

The house is situated on 2.5 acres, on a high point just north of Southampton Village. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac near a reserve, the home even offers distant water views of Peconic Bay from the second floor.

The main house begins with a grand foyer featuring custom lighting and a floating staircase. The open-concept layout offers a living room with a marble gas fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen and a den. Natural light floods the rooms, allowing for a view of the front and back yards.

A full bathroom can be found on this level.

Up on the second floor, there is a primary suite with an elegant bathroom and a large closet, two en suite guest bedrooms with an oversized deck and a laundry room. A large open space with 180-degree views is being used as an office.

Down on the lower level, there are 1,540 square feet of living space with a media or living room, one bedroom, one full bathroom and a climate-controlled, oversized wine cellar.

An 839-square-foot, two-car garage is connected to the house with access through the lower level.

Travel along the bridge, lined with oversized glass windows, to the guest house. There is a living and dining area and a gourmet kitchen with a large center island and equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. A massive sliding glass door opens to the stone patio to the backyard pool area. There is also a one-half bath and a pool bath on the first floor. The second floor provides two en suite bedrooms that enjoy treehouse views of the property and preserve.

The entire smart house features Luton lights, a wired sound system and is wired for a generator. Outside, there is a 48-by-20-foot gunite pool with an electric cover. An outdoor grill with a built-in barbecue and a refrigerator and a gas firepit can be found nearby. The manicured grounds also hold an all-weather tennis court with an integrated basketball court.

[Listing: 47 Wireless Way, Southampton |Brokers: Elyn W. Kronemeyer and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens| GMAP

[Listing: 47 Wireless Way, Southampton |Brokers: Elyn W. Kronemeyer and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens| GMAP