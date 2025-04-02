Bethenny Frankel Finds a Buyer for Her Bridgehampton Home

Bethenny Frankel purchased the house on Bridgehampton’s Lumber Lane back in 2013, and, for a time, it featured a Skinnygirl red door.

Bethenny Frankel has found a buyer for her longtime Bridgehampton house.

The Skinnygirl mogul turned beauty influencer, who just launched The List, is shredding her first piece of Hamptons real estate, after moving into a waterfront home in Southampton last year.

While the Bridgehampton home on Lumber Lane, along with an adjacent parcel she also owns, is under contract, all involved in the deal are mum on the details.

Douglas Elliman agents Noble Black and Erica Grossman have been exclusively representing the dual listing since September 2024, when it went on the market for $5,995,000. Douglas Elliman did not return a request for comment.

The price dropped for the 0.76-acre property, which overlooks a 50-acre nature preserve, down to $5.295 million in December. Online records show it went into contract in February.

The main house offers 2,500 square feet of space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Frankel recently gave the chef’s kitchen a makeover with custom millwork, high-end finishes and appliances. The living room “seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces,” and the dining area looks out onto the bluestone patio, gardens, heated gunite pool and spa, “connecting to the living room with a fireplace,” according to the listing.

The pool house, which fans of the Real Housewives of New York City may remember she used to have set up as a bar, offers a half-bathroom. The natural food chef, of course, also installed a full outdoor kitchen.

A guest cottage offers an additional 600 square feet of space, complete with high-end finishes, including a kitchen, living room, a washer/dryer, a bed and bathroom, as well as its only heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. There is also an attached garage.

The reality star turned beauty influencer purchased the main lot in 2013 for $2 million, along with an adjacent 0.19-acre lot for $650,000. It was one of her first major purchases after she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands’ Beam Global in 2011 for an estimated $100 million.

Amid what ended up being a 10-year divorce from her husband and a battle over their New York City apartment, her Hamptons house was shown throughout Frankel’s second stint on the Real Housewives and heavily featured Skinnygirl red décor — though much of that seems to have been toned down in the latest renovation.

Bethenny Frankel’s Love of Real Estate

During that time, she discovered a knack for buying and selling real estate.

Frankel also purchased “Morning Glory,” a historic house on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, at the end of 2017 for just over $2 million.

She relisted it the following year for $2.995 million and eventually sold it in 2020 for $2.28 million. In 2018, her real estate endeavors were even turned into a Bravo show, Bethenny and Fredrik, in which she teamed up with Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing fame.

Since then she has bought and sold and then bought again in Manhattan but moved full-time to Greenwich, Connecticut.

Behind The Hedges exclusively revealed at the start of Memorial Day weekend 2024 that the former reality star had purchased a new home on Shinnecock Bay. She paid $5.45 million for the shingled gambrel-style house in October 2023, and renovated it before moving in.

Throughout the summer, she shared glimpses of the house, which features 3,500 square feet of living space across three levels with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The primary suite boasts a private deck that walks out to the pool area. A private pathway leads to the beach, where Frankel could often be found walking this summer.

