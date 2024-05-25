Exclusive: Bethenny Frankel Buys Hamptons ‘Hidden Treasure’

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Bethenny Frankel is enjoying a new summer home in the Hamptons this Memorial Day weekend — and this one is right on the water.

The Skinnygirl mogul took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new waterside backyard. An avid paddleboard enthusiast, Frankel was elated by her very own sandy beach. Her signature Skinnygirl-branded paddleboard was already stacked nearby, ready for the weekend ahead on Shinnecock Bay.

Behind The Hedges can exclusively reveal that she bought a Southampton home for $5.45 million back in October 2023. The sale went under the radar because she purchased it under a limited liability company.

“I’m at my new house. I am shocked. This is a dream house. It was a find and it was a renovation,” Frankel told her followers as she showed off the serene backyard which includes a pool and a spa surrounded by wood decking, all overlooking Shinnecock Bay.

Frankel then walked down the pathway to the glistening bay to take in the private beach and capture a picturesque pair of swans on camera.

She credited Garrett Pike of the Pike-Counihan Team at the Corcoran Group with representing her in what she called “a deal,” and also his helping with the renovation project.

“While she still owns her home in Bridgehampton, we had been on a search to find something on the ‘sand’ for a long time,” Pike exclusively told Hedges on Friday. “This came on the market and we both knew this was the one. As she describes it, ‘It’s a hidden treasure.'”

Situated on a quiet, cul-de-sac, the 0.79-acre, fenced-in property was listed with Mary K. Slattery of the Corcoran Group for a mere 41 days before it went under contract. It had been asking $5.5 million.

The shingled gambrel-style home offers 3,500 square feet of living space across three levels with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

According to the listing, the primary suite boasts a private deck that walks out to the pool area. Two guest rooms with a shared bathroom complete the main level.

The upper level features an open-concept kitchen, dining and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The sunlit space features cedar shiplap walls and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Sliding glass doors lead out to another deck with incredible bay views.

Down on the lower, walkout level, there is a living room, an additional guest bedroom, a full bathroom, a wine cellar and a spacious laundry room. There is also an attached two-car garage.

Of course, this configuration was pre-renovation, but given how Frankel so often shares her real estate doings with her followers, we hope to see the newly renovated space soon.

Some records show the house was built in 1985, others in 2002, but it has clearly been renovated a bit over the years, though we can understand why the real estate aficionado would have felt a refresh was necessary. Photos showed the foyer began with Spanish tiles, then switched to hardwood. The eat-in kitchen appeared to have original cabinetry, a mix of butcher block and stainless steel counters, older appliances — a white refrigerator for one — and a Spanish tile floor.

A video the beauty influencer posted Friday evening about an incident where she was turned away from Chanel in Chicago indicated she kept the cedar shiplap in the main living space and may have updated the appliances.

The Spanish tiles continued in the primary bathroom where listing photos showed an older glass shower door, a standalone tub and a double vanity.

Pictures of the lower level rooms show that area seemed to have finished more recently.

The property last sold in 2018 for $3,025,000. Located in the Tuckahoe School District, records show property taxes at $25,235.

Frankel already famously owns a Hamptons home, a Bridgehampton house on Lumber Lane overlooking a nature preserve that she purchased in 2013 for $2 million, along with an adjacent 0.19-acre lot for $650,000. It does not appear to be on the market, so perhaps she’s not quite ready to part with the house, which was one of her first major purchases on her own after she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands’ Beam Globa in 2011 for an estimated $100 million.

Zillow estimates it is now worth $5,3 million, though others have estimated it as high as $6.2 million.

Amid what ended up being a 10-year divorce from her husband and a battle over their New York City apartment (just listen to her recently released podcast series, Just B Divorced), her Hamptons house was shown throughout Frankel’s second stint on The Real Housewives of New York City and heavily featured Skinnygirl red décor. The 0.59-acre property included a pool and a pool house.

Frankel also purchased “Morning Glory,” a historic house on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, at the end of 2017 for just over $2 million. The television personality spoke about how she enjoyed buying real estate and renovations. Real Housewives fans will remember a heated argument over the investment property when frenemy Ramona Singer, a longtime Southampton Village resident, gave her a hard time about the property’s location.

She relisted it the following year for $2.995 million and eventually sold it in 2020 for $2.28 million. In 2018, her real estate endeavors were even turned into a Bravo show, Bethenny and Fredrik, in which she teamed up with Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing fame.

Since then she has bought and sold and then bought again in Manhattan, but moved full-time to Greenwich, Connecticut.

Frankel and her daughter, Bryn, are often seen around the Hamptons in the summer or on weekends, such as outings to Candy Kitchen or T.J. Maxx in Bridgehampton (she’s known as bargain shopper) and riding around in her vintage Bronco.

She’s also a regular at Paddle Diva in East Hampton, founded by her pal Gina Bradley. But now, she can go for a paddle just steps from her home on Shinnecock Bay, instead.

