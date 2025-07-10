Step into the New Estates at Baiting Hollow

The Estates at Baiting Hollow is situated next to the Baiting Hollow Golf Course.

Envision yourself living in a brand new home, along a beautiful golf course on the North Fork, close to everything, yet still affording privacy. That’s what the new Estate at Baiting Hollow has to offer.

Model home tours will be held Friday and Saturday so that buyers can get a sense of the Estates at Baiting Hollow, which, when completed, will feature 29 modern farmhouse-style homes with state-of-the-art amenities and an option for net-zero energy sustainability. The developer, Marc Weissbach of Baiting Hollow Development Group, and the builder, Jason Leonard of JCL Contracting, will be hosting the tours.

Located on Club Drive off Sound Avenue, the Estates at Baiting Hollow is situated along the private Baiting Hollow Golf Club.

The developers are offering incentives of $100,000 on finished homes, three of which are available. There are three additional homes set to be completed before the end of 2025. Other lots, ranging in size from a half-acre to 1.25 acres, are available, more than 10 along the first and second fairways of the golf course.

The three separate models of choice, which can be viewed this weekend, are The Fairway, Harvest and Meadow, all of which are customizable.

The Fairway features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and approximately 2,400 square feet of living space on a single level. At approximately 2,900 square feet, the Harvest features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The largest model, the Meadow, features approximately 3,275 square feet of space, four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Home floor plans can be modified and fully custom homes are available as well.

Each model comes with numerous standard interior features of luxury modern living, including an open floor plan, 8-inch wide hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings throughout the first floor, 8-foot doors, LED lighting, a state-of-the-art kitchen with induction cooktop, a great room fireplace, a main level primary suite, ENERGY STAR appliances, ENERGY STAR electric heat pump, hot water and HVAC systems and a full unfinished basement.

Standard exterior features include a covered front porch, covered rear porch, ENERGY STAR windows and doors, Hardie board siding, and grey water collection for common area irrigation. Each residence can be designed to the buyer’s taste with a comprehensive list of customizable features and upgrades, including a Sub-Zero/Wolf appliance package, finished basement, attic space, full bath for the pool/cabana, bonus room (or rooms), additional bathroom(s) and/or bedroom(s). Exterior upgrades include an in-ground pool and patio that can be customized, pool cabana, masonry front porch, masonry rear covered porch, natural cedar roofing and siding and detached accessory structure with apartment, where permitted.

The Estates of Baiting Hollow have the capability of achieving net-zero energy consumption. In addition to the standard energy-efficient features, such as LED lighting, keyless garage and entry door locking system, smart thermostat, and Wi-Fi Mesh system, buyers can choose other sustainability and smart home upgrades. Options include the use of bamboo and other sustainable materials and Forest Stewardship Council-certified products, an air purification system and a renewable energy power generation system – all to achieve net zero energy use.

Smart home technology options available are a smart electric panel, a battery backup power system, expanded automated controls, including lighting, temperature, security and entertainment, an expanded smart home/security package and an electric vehicle charging station.

The model home tours will be held this Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. RSVP is requested, but not required, by filling out a form on the website, www.estatesatbaitinghollow.com.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.