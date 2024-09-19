The Estates at Baiting Hollow – An Exclusive & Environmentally Friendly Development

The Estates at Baiting Hollow will feature 29 modern farmhouse-style homes adjacent to the private Baiting Hollow Golf Club.

If living in an idyllic setting along a pristine golf course near abundant beaches, wineries, farmland, recreation and shopping sounds like paradise, a brand new eco-friendly home at The Estates at Baiting Hollow might be the perfect choice.

Developed by Marc Weissbach of Baiting Hollow Development Group and built by Jason Leonard of JCL Contracting, a long-term Southold custom builder, the Estates at Baiting Hollow will feature a total of 29 modern farmhouse-style homes with state-of-the-art amenities and an option for net zero energy sustainability.

To date, three houses have been built to substantial completion, including one soon-to-be occupied, and two that are move-in-ready available for purchase, plus an additional three more lots have broken ground, notes Christopher Johnson of Nest Seekers International’s four-person Elliott Team, the exclusive agents for the development.

Located on Club Drive off Sound Avenue, the Estates at Baiting Hollow is situated immediately adjacent to the grounds of the private Baiting Hollow Golf Club.

Homeowners of the Estates at Baiting Hollow do not have to be a member of the golf club to purchase a home nor do you have to buy a house there to become a member, notes Johnson. “It’s the perfect opportunity for anybody who loves golf and wishes to live on a golf course,” Johnson says. “Simultaneously, if you just love the aesthetics of living on a golf course, but you don’t actually like to play golf, you don’t have to be a member of the golf course.”

Choose from Three Models

The Estates at Baiting Hollow come in 3 separate models of choice: The Fairway, Harvest and Meadow, all of which are customizable. The Fairway features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and approximately 2,400 square feet of living space on a single level. At approximately 2,900 square feet, the Harvest features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The largest model, the Meadow, features approximately 3,275 square feet of space, four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Each model comes with numerous standard interior features of luxury modern living, including

an open floor plan, 8-inch wide hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings throughout the first floor, 8-foot doors, LED lighting, a state-of-the-art kitchen with induction cooktop, a great room fireplace, a main level primary suite, ENERGY STAR appliances, ENERGY STAR electric heat pump, hot water and HVAC systems and a full unfinished basement.

Standard exterior features include a covered front porch, covered rear porch, ENERGY STAR windows and doors, Hardie board siding, and grey water collection for common area irrigation.

Several of the sustainability-related features qualify for federal and local tax benefits, depending on the buyer’s tax situation.

Available Upgrade Options

Each residence can be designed to the buyer’s taste with a comprehensive list of customizable features and upgrades.

Available interior upgrades include a Sub Zero/Wolf appliance package, finished basement, attic space, full bath for the pool/cabana, bonus room (or rooms), additional bathroom(s) and/or bedroom(s).

Exterior upgrades include an in-ground pool and patio that can be customized, pool cabana, masonry front porch, masonry rear covered porch, natural cedar roofing and siding and detached accessory structure with apartment, where permitted.

Buyers can choose the model and specific lot of their choice and there are no restrictions on where home types can go. For example, a Fairway can go next door to a Meadow or another Fairway. Lot sizes range from half an acre to 1.25 acres, with an average of about three-quarters of an acre. The only requirement is that homes embrace the North Fork and surrounding architectural vernacular.

“You can pick any of these lots to build any model that you choose,” Johnson says. “And any model that you choose from would be able to include any of these features on any lot that you like. Each lot is capable of building a six-bedroom home.”

Sustainable and Smart

Conceived with the latest and best technologies available, homes at the Estates of Baiting Hollow have the capability of achieving net zero energy consumption.

Beyond the standard energy-efficient features, which include LED lighting, keyless garage and entry door locking system, smart thermostat, and Wi-Fi Mesh system, buyers can choose from a menu of sustainability and smart home upgrades.

Sustainability options include the use of bamboo and other sustainable materials and Forest Stewardship Council-certified products, an air purification system and a renewable energy power generation system – all to achieve net zero energy use.

Smart home technology options include a smart electric panel, battery backup power system, expanded automated controls, including lighting, temperature, security and entertainment, an expanded smart home/security package and an electric vehicle charging station.

“You can basically run the whole home from a smartphone, all while helping the environment,” Johnson says.

“These are all available options that you can put into the house. However, it’s not a requirement to add them on. It is perfectly fine to build a base model house in this development.”

Home prices at the Estates of Baiting Hollow start at $1.65 million, notes Johnson.

“There’s nothing like this on the North Fork,” Johnson says. “It’s bringing the Hamptons style luxury to the un-Hamptons North Fork. While the natural cedar siding adds great charm, the size of the homes themselves and being on the golf course, brings something totally new and intriguing to the area.”

For more information on the Estates at Baiting Hollow, go to www.estatesatbaitinghollow.com, call Nest Seekers International, 516-695-6349 or email info@thebhdg.com. For live updates on the development’s progress, follow the project on Instagram @estatesatbaitinghollow.

PARTNER CONTENT

This article appeared as the cover story for the Sept. 20, 2024 issue of Behind The Hedges inside Dan’s Papers. Read the full digital edition here.