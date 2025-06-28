LUNCH Lobster Roll, a Hamptons’ Classic, Finds Real Estate in NYC

Nothing says summer like a LUNCH Lobster Roll, which can now be found at NYC’s American Cut.

Can’t make it to the Hamptons every weekend this summer, but have a hankering for the ever classic lobster roll? Well, now you can satisfy your taste buds in Manhattan too.

The iconic LUNCH Lobster Roll eatery’s summer favorite is now being served up at LDV Hospitality’s American Cut in Tribeca.

A staple in the Hamptons since 1965, Lobster Roll, affectionately known as LUNCH due to its roadside sign on the Napeague Stretch, is one of the most well-known summer designations for fresh seafood in a beachy atmosphere.

While it’s hard to bring that toes-in-the-sand vibe to downtown Manhattan, American Cut patrons will see the familiar red, white and blue LUNCH sign.

The summer collaboration will be served up from 5 to 7 p.m. in the American Cut bar, lounge and outdoor dining areas. The curated menu includes two mini Lobster Sliders, a choice of Caesar salad or Truffle fries and a classic Gin or Vodka martini.

The partnership is also delivering the full-size version of the famous Lobster Roll — overflowing with sweet claw and knuckle meat — for diners in the main restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to partner with American Cut to bring the spirit of summer in the Hamptons to Tribeca,” says Andrea Anthony, President of Lobster Roll Inc. “This collaboration captures the essence of coastal indulgence with a city edge.”

If you are out east, you can take part in another summer collab on July 18 or 19 — the American Cut Dinner Party at Lobster Roll Southampton, an outpost that opened a few years ago in the former Water Mill diner. The family-style offering will include the best of American Cut’s menu, including its mouth-watering steaks.

Tickets are available on 7Rooms.com.

This article appears in the July Fourth edition of Behind The Hedges. For more on New York City real estate, tap this link.