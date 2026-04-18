Dock, Decks and Sunsets: Cutchogue Waterfront Asks $4.25M

A private waterfront retreat in a desirable enclave of Cutchogue has come to market on the North Fork.

The 1.44-acre property on Broadwaters Cove is listed for $4,250,000 with Sheri Winter Parker of The Corcoran Group.

“What makes this property so extraordinary is the profound sense of solitude you feel the moment you arrive,” says Parker. “Everyday stress simply melts away. You feel completely immersed in nature, with water access that is truly irreplaceable. From boating in the summer to evenings by the fire in winter, it’s a private retreat for all seasons.”

Located at 1940 Mason Drive, the residence offers 2,495 square feet of living space, positioned to capture the water views from nearly every room. With a coastal-inspired color palette, the house also captures sunrises and sunsets.

The home, a blend of comfort and craftsmanship, begins with a wide farmhouse-style front porch. The foyer leads to an open-concept living area. Up first is the gourmet kitchen, which features a center island and a peninsula with bar seating and pendant lighting, as well as plenty of storage.

The dining area is just beyond the kitchen, while a stone fireplace anchors the living room. Both the dining and living areas boasts picture windows that frame the water.

French doors open to a 442-square-foot covered Ipe deck that leads to an additional 340-square-foot deck and steps down to the backyard.

Back inside, a laundry room and a powder room complete the first level of the home.

The second level holds the four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including the primary bedroom en suite.

Classic wainscoting, custom crown molding, ceiling fans, and oak hardwood floors can be found throughout. There are also nine-foot ceilings, radiant heated floors and smart home technologies with remote management.

A fully-insulated attic offers “flex space” with nine-foot, 10-inch ceilings to the truss, perfect for not only storage, but a potential studio or home office.

Outside, the home is surrounded by crepe myrtle and lavender. “Its setting on a protected coastal habitat invites an ever-changing cast of bird life, from vibrant warblers to blue jays,” the listing description says.

There is also an outdoor shower and room for a pool.

Down on the water, the private dock even has a de-icing system.

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