Design-Driven East Hampton Estate Lists for $17M

A custom retreat tucked away on one of East Hampton’s most beautiful streets is available for $17 million.

An East Hampton estate feels more like a retreat, yet close to everything, tucked away on one of East Hampton’s most beautiful streets.

The 8,000-square-foot home at 67 Hither Lane is listed with Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group for $17 million.

“67 Hither is a world-class, fully custom, and truly unique estate located on one of the most beautiful streets in East Hampton, just moments away from three ocean beaches, village restaurants, shops, The Maidstone Club, and more,” says Breitenach. “Privately gated and approached by a long, tree-lined allée, this magnificently landscaped property has been built to the highest standards of quality and design, making it one of the most incredible Hamptons retreats!”

Beyond a custom steel gate, the approach to the residence feels both private and grand. The architecture is unassuming, a mix of Hamptons craftsmanship and contemporary design. Inside, the natural materials, tailored high-end finishes and custom millwork blend together well.

The open-concept features soaring ceilings and expansive glass curtain walls for easy transitions to the outdoor living spaces that truly feel like an extension of the interiors.

The living room was inspired by London’s finest hotels, we’re told, showcasing lacquered wood-paneled walls, an integrated architectural lighting and a gas fireplace surrounded by Italian quartzite. There is also a custom wet bar.

The dining room is highlighted by illuminated Italian stone wall panels with floating glass shelving and the table sits below a stepped tray ceiling with integrated cove lighting.

A chef’s kitchen is a highlight of the home. Featuring contrasting materials throughout, the kitchen is anchored by the large honed stone center island with a waterfall edge and a wood extension/overhang, all beneath a high-gloss ceiling that creates a mirror-like effect, amplifying the light from the hanging pendants. Warm flat-panel wood cabinetry is accented by glass-front cabinets, including the ones flanking the stove vent that match the cabinetry. A stone backsplash matches the center island and concealed cove lighting runs along the edges.

The kitchen features bespoke Poliform/Varenna cabinetry, Wolf and Miele appliances, as well as a butler’s pantry.

The kitchen is located next to a lounge, where there is access to the covered outdoor living area and summer kitchen. Sliding glass doors reveal an expansive space that overlooks the infinity-edge spa with all the comforts of an interior space. The focal point is the modern linear wood-burning fireplace built into the outdoor living wall. The minimalist surround includes built-in storage niches for stacking firewood. A rectangular mirror nearly as wide as the wall hangs above the fireplace, softening the feel, while ceiling fans cool the space in the warmer months. Motorized retractable screens allow effortless indoor-outdoor living.

An outdoor grill and fridge are located on this covered patio, as well, while an outdoor dining area is nearby under a covered outdoor pavilion with a skylit glazed pergola roof, allowing both weather protection and natural light. It is connected to the main home by a heated glass-roof atrium.

There are six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. The main-floor primary boasts a private sculpture garden, a sitting area and a spa-like bathroom with heated stone floors, double vanities and a glass-enclosed shower. It features motorized window treatments throughout, plus two custom walk-in closets.

There are additional bedroom suites, each with en suite baths and ample closet space.

Up on the second level, there is a massive media room — spanning more than 30 feet — with a projection theater, wet bar and motorized blackout shades. The home also features a gym, a wine room, a sauna, a laundry room with two washers and dryers, and cedar closets.

There is also a two-and-a-half-car garage.

Back outside, just beyond the dramatic infinity-edge heated saltwater spa, there is a gunite heated pool and a pool pavilion with a full bath and an outdoor shower.

The estate also boasts other high-end amenities, such as being fully integrated with app-based smart systems that control security, gates, climate, lighting, audio/video, pool and spa, window treatments and irrigation. There is also Lutron lighting, custom architectural LED systems and comprehensive audio throughout the home and outdoor spaces.

The custom furnishings and curated art seen throughout the house, including pieces by Alexander McQueen, Patricia Urquiola, Jasper Morrison, Charlotte Perriand, Marcel Wanders, Hermès and others, are available upon request.

Check out more photos below.

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