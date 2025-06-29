Fire Features For Outdoor Living Areas

The following are some fire features homeowners may want to incorporate into their outdoor living designs. (MCC)

Elemental features in a backyard living space can elevate a property to an exciting new level. Many homeowners already have water features that create a tranquil ambiance, and enhancing such spaces with fire can make them even more alluring.

Fire features add warmth to a yard and flickering flames can be mesmerizing to watch. Fire features also create intimate areas around which to gather, something that can make a large yard much more cozy. There’s bound to be a design or a fire option that meets the needs of most homeowners.

The following are some fire features homeowners may want to incorporate into their outdoor living designs.

Chiminea

Homeowners who enjoy a rustic look may want to consider a chiminea. This element has a cylindrical or bulbous body with a front opening into which wood or another fuel is placed. Traditionally they are made from terracotta, but they also come in cast iron, aluminum and steel. Metal options are among the most durable, according to The Family Handyman. The tall chimney on the chiminea directs smoke upwards, keeping it away from homeowners and their guests.

Wood-burning fire pit

Traditional fire pits can be made from different materials. Freestanding units may be metal, but stationary fire pits can be built from stone, brick or even pavers. These fire pits are available at various price points. Gas fire pit Beautiful Blooms Landscaping says homeowners may want to think about a gas fire pit, which is less hands-on than wood-burning offerings. These structures use either propane or natural gas to create a flame and heat without the need for wood. They are cleaner and more convenient, too.

Smokeless fire pit

A double wall design in smokeless fire pits creates a burst of hot air over the fire to reduce smoke output, says HGTV. Even though they’re powered by wood logs, smokeless fire pits won’t cause the campfire smell that sticks to clothes and hair. Fire table or bowl These fire features double as pieces of art. They are gas-powered and often turn on at the flick of a switch. A fire table may have a column of flames in the middle of a traditional patio table, contributing to an amazing ambiance at night. Fire tables are more decorative than functional in terms of heat output.

Outdoor fireplace

Whether wood-burning or gas, outdoor fireplaces are focal points for any yard. They create perfect settings for gatherings, and the relaxing atmosphere that ensues may have people spending hours gazing at the flames. Outdoor fireplaces are labor-intensive to create, so they will feature the highest price tag of any backyard fire elements.

Outfitting an outdoor living area with a fire feature is a great way to create more excitement in the space.

-Metro Creative Connection