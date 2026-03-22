Plan a Playroom All Can Enjoy

There’s no shortage of ways to utilize interior spaces in a home. Interior spaces have grown considerably in recent decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median size of a new home in 1980 was 1,595 square feet. By 2018, the median size of a newly constructed home was 2,386 square feet. Though Realtor.com data indicates the median home size started to shrink between 2015 and 2025, modern homes continue to provide lots of room to maneuver.

When confronted with ample interior space, homeowners may wonder what to do with all that extra room. Playrooms can be a great way to utilize extra space to the fullest, particularly in homes with children. Parents planning a playroom in their homes can consider these tips to ensure the space becomes a fun room everyone can enjoy.

Measure the space. Measuring the dimensions in a prospective playroom can erase any doubts homeowners may have regarding how much space they have to work with. Taking measurements also makes it easier to identify which furnishings, including couches and storage units, will fit comfortably into the space. Homeowners who plan to install new flooring or carpeting also will need to know the dimensions to get an accurate idea of how much that portion of the conversion project will cost.

Keep in mind young children’s preferences to stay close. A basement playroom may work as children enter their tweens and early adolescence, but such separation from the rest of the home may compel young children to avoid the space. Elementary school children and younger kids generally like to stay close to Mom and Dad, so a basement playroom may not be ideal for such youngsters. In such instances, converting a seldom-used formal dining room into a temporary playroom may be a better option. As children age, the basement can be utilized as a playroom with greater frequency until it becomes the lone play space in the home.

Emphasize organization. Playrooms can quickly be overrun by toys. Though no two children are exactly the same, the professionals at Brain Balance Achievement Centers note the expected attention span of a two-year-old is four to six minutes. A four-year-old’s expected attention span may peak at 12 minutes, while an eight-year-old’s expected attention span is between 16 and 24 minutes. That means kids will pivot from one toy to another with frequency, which underscores the need for ample storage. Storage should be built into the design of the space after measuring its dimensions. Avoid storage solutions that extend too high up the wall, as that’s hard for children to reach and might lead to accidents. Creative storage solutions abound online, and parents are urged to exercise due diligence to find the safest, most effective units for their children and their space.

Make it multi-generational. Free play is important for youngsters, but kids will want Mom or Dad and even older siblings nearby even when they’re playing on their own. So, it makes sense to equip the space with areas that accommodate everyone in the household. A reading chair for adults and a ping pong table and arcade game for older kids can ensure everyone gets to have fun in the playroom.

-Metro Creative Connection