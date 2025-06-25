Hamptons Bayfront Design Excellence for $9.5 Million

The house at 14 Driftwood Lane in Springs extends out as if it is a ship in the water.

A Hamptons modern waterfront home that is tucked away in Springs, overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, is up for grabs for just $9,500,000.

The striking, California-style beach house at 14 Driftwood Lane is listed with agent John Gicking of Compass.

“The house is on an elevated bluff overlooking Gardiner’s Bay with 180-degree views,” Gicking tells Behind The Hedges. “Because of the proximity to the water, it feels like being on a ship,” he says of the home, which offers all-encompassing views of Long Island’s prestigious sites, including Montauk, Gardiners Island and Orient Point.

“At the same time, the house is not in a flood zone,” Gicking adds. “We completely renovated the house and incorporated all-custom detailing — cedar, stucco, stone, stainless steel. For a modern house, there is an incredible amount of warmth — it’s not a blank white box.”

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence was originally built in 1965. Redesigned by New York City-based design company Form Architecture and Interiors to give it a modernist look in 2017, it now offers 2,400 square feet of space.

A deck leads into an elegant entryway that spills into the main living area. The open-concept layout boasts floor-to-ceiling glass on three sides that allows for those 180-degree waterviews Gicking mentioned. Sliding doors lead out onto the wrap-around deck with the glass railing to allow for that feeling that you’re truly on the water. The deck is rather large — there is an enormous amount of room for entertaining, dining or relaxation.

Back inside, the living and dining areas sit under a vaulted ceiling of 13 feet, nine inches, with white shiplap separated by cedar beams. The living room enjoys a fireplace on the wall opposite the water. Meanwhile, the kitchen features cedar cabinets and stainless steel appliances hidden away by a peninsula and glass windows and sliders that allow lots of natural light to shine through.

The first floor includes a bathroom with an adjacent bathroom with access to the deck overlooking the pool, where there is also an outdoor shower (the first of two).

A 50-foot heated saline pool with a deck that runs the length of the pool. A pool house with a half bath is being used as a gym currently.

A private office, which could be converted into another bedroom, a half-bath, and plenty of closet space completes the main floor.

All bedrooms and bathrooms provide a classic luxurious touch and offer timeless views of the water. A half bathroom is also available, containing modern fixtures such as a standalone tub and glass shower.

Down on the lower level, there are two bedrooms, one with a fireplace an en suite bathroom. Both have access to the patio, where there is a sitting area overlooking the bay. There is also a generously-sized media room/recreational space, a laundry room with a sink and closets, and another full bathroom.

The house is in proximity to Gerard Drive beaches and Accabonac Harbor and has direct access to your favorite outdoor sports.

“Springs is a hidden secret with a laid-back personality, incredible waterfront, and light. It’s a perfect spot for boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, and swimming,” noted Gicking.

“It also has a long relationship with the arts (Pollock/Krasner Center, Ashawagh Hall, Duck Creek Arts). There are numerous amenities, including casual and sophisticated restaurants (including waterfront dining), numerous local grocers, and the like. Even at the height of summer, it feels quiet and peaceful,” he says.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 14 Driftwood Lane, East Hampton] | Broker: John Gicking of Compass | GMAP