Celebrity Hair Stylist Sally Hershberger’s Sag Harbor House Asks Under $3M

Sag Harbor, Sally Hershberger, hair stylist
The house at 75 Island View Drive West in Sag Harbor has been gut-renovated.
Courtesy of Compass

A mid-century modern retreat in the hills of Sag Harbor, owned by A-list hair stylist Sally Hershberger, is on the market, available for $2.995 million. The CeeJack Team at Compass has the listing for the home, which exudes California-cool in the Hamptons.

The reimagined three-bedroom, two-bath home at 75 Island View Drive, recently gut-renovated, has even been featured in the pages of Elle.

Originally built in 1972, the designer-renovated home features 1,850 square feet of space, terrazzo floors, a sleek chef’s kitchen and Zen-like baths. Natural light pours into the open, airy living spaces through floor-to-ceiling windows and multiple skylights.

Sally Hershberger, hair stylist
The backyard poolCourtesy of Compass

Over 2,000 square feet of decks and patios surround the brand-new heated gunite pool surrounded by lush landscaping. A raised deck offers an ideal spot for sunbathing or entertaining while overlooking the water.

The half-acre property is located next to 100 acres of forever-preserved land with walking trails that lead all the way to The Bridge Golf Club. It is just minutes by car to Sag Harbor Village or a quick bike ride to Long Beach or the Serene Green farmstand.

The attached oversized, one-car garage provides a bonus flex space, perfect for a home gym. 

Furnishings are also available should prospective buyers be interested.

Hershberger, who owns bicoastal salons and a line of hair products, is best known for creating Meg Ryan’s signature choppy-style haircut.

[Listing: 75 Island View Drive West, Sag Harbor] | Broker: CeeJackTeam, Compass | GMAP

The living room overlooking the poolCourtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass

