Occupying a coveted corner position, the three-bedroom penthouse boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room, along with 77 feet of uninterrupted entertaining space.

A Sutton Place penthouse belonging to Valentino fashion house co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti is on the market for $17.5 million.

Located in one of the most prestigious buildings, One Beacon Court, the 54th-floor penthouse is a co-exclusive between Martha Kramer of Brown Harris Stevens and Allison Koffman and Juliette Janssens of Sotheby’s International Realty.

While the agents cannot comment, Kramer posted about the listing on her Instagram page: “The flawless renovation includes state-of-the-art lighting, motorized window shades, an audiophile sound system and major architectural details throughout. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated to blend luxury, comfort, and function in this truly world-class home in the sky.”

The 3,779-square-foot corner penthouse is perched at nearly the top of One Beacon Court at 151 East 58th Street. The César Pelli-designed building is located in one of the premier shopping districts, surrounded by Michelin-starred dining, cultural landmarks and close to Central Park.

Forty floor-to-ceiling windows and soaring ceilings allow for panoramic views of the city skyline. Light pours into each room, highlighting the bespoke design details from acclaimed interior designer Jacques Grange, whom Giammetti hired after buying the penthouse in 2010 for $18.5 million.

A large rectangular gallery leads into the 30-by-20-foot corner living room, which opens to the library and dining rooms, all spanning 77 feet of uninterrupted entertaining space.

The Poggenpohl kitchen is striking, outfitted with sleek cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast room ideal for casual dining or a morning coffee with a view.

The primary bedroom suite, which enjoys its own private wing, looks down upon Central Park, including from within the spa-like bathroom. The custom-designed dressing room — perfect for Valentino clothes — is lined with closets and built-in shelving. Two additional bedrooms, each with an en suite bath, can be found in a separate wing.

The residence boasts three entrances with options for staff and guests.

One Beacon Court, a modern landmark with a private circular driveway, was completed in 2005. The skyscraper offers 105 condominiums across 55 floors. Completed in 2005 and designed by the renowned architectural firm Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the building offers 105 condominiums across 55 floors, making it a standout in New York City’s skyline.

Among those who have called the building home are Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Mets billionaire owner Steve Cohen.

The building provides amenities such as a fully equipped fitness center with skyline views from the 21st floor, including a private health club with a 25-meter swimming pool. Other perks range from a private entertainment suite to a landscaped garden. There is also a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, and round-the-clock valet parking.

