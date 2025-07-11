Resort Living Meets Home Ownership at the Canoe Place Boathouses

You can have it all at the Canoe Place Boathouses: waterfront living, turnkey residences and concierge services.

It’s the great vacation debate: Is it better to stay in a hotel or a house? Hotels provide amenities. Cleaning services. Concierge bookings.

A home often offers more space. Personalized touches. Opportunities to relax into meals and happy hours.

Why not both? The newly listed Canoe Place Boathouses on Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays make it so you never have to decide. Offering the comforts of home and the perks of boutique hotel living, the two- and three-bedroom residences are the first of their kind on the East End.

“When envisioning the residences, we realized we had an opportunity not just to build townhomes, but to build in all of the amenities of the hotel,” shares Gregg Rechler, Managing Partner at Rechler Equity Partners. The group, which is also behind the Hampton Business District at Gabreski Airport, developed the Boathouses.

The Boathouses were created in conjunction with the nearby Canoe Place Inn, which Rechler Equity Partners fully renovated in 2022. The oldest inn in the U.S. — it dates back to 1697 — Canoe Place Inn now boasts 20 guest rooms and suites, as well as services, a spa and amenities that Boathouse residents can enjoy priority access to. This includes Good Ground Tavern, which is maintained by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events.

“Homeowners can truly tailor their experience when they’re here,” shares Rechler. “We have a dedicated concierge to meet guest needs.” Boathouse residents also have priority access to the Canoe Place Inn’s services.

Hotel-like amenities include turndown services and housekeeping, and a concierge can do everything from arranging spa treatments and personal shopping to preparing beach picnics and scheduling tee times. The concierge service is available 24/7.

“No car necessary,” says Rechler, emphasizing how the Boathouses incorporate the ease of resort living with turnkey home ownership. For example, Boathouse residents can take the train out east and arrange for a car to take them to their residence. People can schedule transfers to the beach or nearby villages, and even request a fully stocked fridge upon arrival.

Once settled into their homes, the entirety of the Hamptons is at their fingertips: The Boathouses are located just 90 minutes from New York City and at the crossroads of world-class golf courses, including Shinnecock, National and Sebonack; as well as Southampton Village and both ocean and bay beaches.

If a guest can dream up an experience, the Boathouses can help arrange it. And, for those who enjoy entertaining, Boathouse residents have VIP access to the Inn’s event spaces, catering and event planning, making celebrating a milestone in the Hamptons a breeze.

While homeowners can explore the Canoe Place Inn and everything on-property, the Boathouses also come with their own array of resident-only amenities, including a waterfront pool, a hot tub, a fitness center, a s’mores pit, grills and a club lounge. Maintenance-free living means that everything — from garbage pickup to 24-hour on-call response — is out of the owners’ hands. In addition, owners also have access to a full-service rental program, offering the opportunity to generate income when not using the space.

The Boathouses truly take advantage of living on the water. “What’s unique about this development is that all of the residences form a serpentine on the canal,” says Lori Schiaffino of Compass Real Estate Brokerage, who is representing the property. “Each home has water views, and it’s beautiful to witness all of the movement on the Shinnecock Canal.”

While simply looking at the water is a calming experience, residents can also enjoy being on the water – the Boathouses have a floating dock, making it easy to explore the East End by boat. A partnership with Yacht Hamptons means that guests can curate any boating experience they could want – from fishing to watersports to a day trip to local beaches or nearby towns. Truly hassle-free island living.

The residences start at $1.7 million, offering just over 1,617 square feet. They rise up to $2,389,000, a duplex with just over 2,000 square feet on the top floor with balconies overlooking the property, the Canal and beyond.

Each has multiple private terraces for seamless indoor/outdoor living, spacious gourmet kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and cozy fireplaces. The interiors take advantage of the area’s natural light and feature white oak floors, shiplap walls and quartz countertops. Each home comes fully furnished by Benjamin Noriega-Ortiz, whose notable residential clients include Lenny Kravitz, Russell Simmons and Patricia Field.

“There’s a very nautical, beachy vibe going on,” shares Schiaffino. “The interior styles are dominated by white and navy blue.”

In keeping with the nautical theme, Schiaffino has coined them each with names like Mariner, Bimini, Galleon and Drydock.

An example of a home on the market is 67 Old Boathouse Lane North, a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half- a-half-bathroom home that’s 1,917 square feet – asking $2,198,000.

Schiaffino shares that each home blends historic charm and modern coastal living.

While all 37 homes have water views, some overlook the pool, and some overlook the meadow, making them the perfect place to entertain on warm summer nights and to soak up the natural beauty of the East End.

Check out more photos below.

This article appears in the July Fourth 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers. Click here to read the full digital edition. Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.