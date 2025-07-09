Newly Built Luxury Home in Water Mill Asking $7.5M

The home at 1449 Deerfield Road in Water Mill is asking just under $7.5 million.

A luxurious new home in Water Mill has officially hit the market for $7.495 million, listed with Adam Hofer and Jing Sun of Douglas Elliman.

The 8,800-square-foot home, set at the end of a scenic driveway, was custom-designed by Bridgehampton’s GlenValley Builders and blends details of both indoor and outdoor living. The residence is located on a 1.3-acre lot at 1449 Deerfield Road and offers an open-concept layout of eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms.

The first floor brings a double-sided fireplace that connects a comfortable living and a family room. A spacious kitchen, which includes a large center island, overlooks the family room with its shiplap wall and stone-surround hearth. While there is a breakfast table between the kitchen and family, there is also an adjacent formal dining room, complemented by a butler’s pantry.

A junior suite on the first floor offers access to the covered patio overlooking the pool. A powder room and a mud room complete the first floor.

The home also provides a modern touch by including a central vacuum system, being prewired for technology such as cameras and speakers, and accommodating an elevator for all levels of the house.

The second floor offers five en suite bedrooms. The primary suite includes a private terrace that overlooks the backyard and heated pool. Each bathroom offers something different, whether it be a standalone tub, glass shower, or both.

The second floor also provides a laundry room with two sets of machines.

The lower level provides two extra bedrooms and bathrooms, a half-bathroom in the recreation area and extra storage space. From the lower level, there is also convenient access to the two-car garage.

The house has many exits leading to the outdoor blue stone patio, which features a 20-by-45-foot heated pool, a spa and a sun deck platform. There is also a motorized cover for the pool and hot tub.

A separate stylish covered patio provides shelter for an outdoor kitchen, including a built-in gas barbecue, and dining area, a perfect place for a summer housewarming or cookout.

A cabana, off of the cover patio, features a bathroom, outdoor shower, and a place to hook up a stackable washer/dryer.

The home enjoys close proximity to the villages of Water Mill and Bridgehampton, with beaches, bays in close proximity. The Water Mill Community Club is nearby for recreational activities such as soccer, baseball, and more.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1449 Deerfield Road, Water Mill] | Brokers: Adam Hofer and Jig Sun of Douglas Elliman | GMAP