Bethenny Frankel’s Bridgehampton Home Hits Market

Bethenny Frankel, inset, has decided to sell her home in Bridgehampton, which she purchased in 2013.

Bethenny Frankel seems to have fallen so head over heels in love with her new waterfront Hamptons home over the summer that she has decided to list her longtime home in Bridgehampton.

Douglas Elliman agents Noble Black and Erica Grossman are exclusively representing the listing with an asking price of $5,995,000.

Behind The Hedges exclusively revealed back in May that the Skinnygirl mogul had purchased a Southampton home on Shinnecock Bay. She paid $5.45 million for the property back in October 2023, though initially, the sale had gone under the radar because she purchased it under a limited liability company.

An avid paddleboard enthusiast, Frankel was elated to find her own slice of sandy beach, telling her followers on Instagram and TikTok that it was her “dream house.”

Frankel renovated the shingled gambrel-style home before moving in before Memorial Day weekend. Throughout the summer, she shared glimpses of the house, which features 3,500 square feet of living space across three levels with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The primary suite boasts a private deck that walks out to the pool area. A private pathway leads to the beach, where Frankel could often be found walking this summer.

Perhaps that is why she has decided to list her inland home in Bridgehampton. However, this property is also striking. Located at 346 and 354 Lumber Lane, the 0.76-acre parcel overlooks a 50-acre nature preserve.

The main house offers 2,500 square feet of space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The listing describes the chef’s kitchen as newly renovated with custom millwork, high-end finishes and appliances. The living room “seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living spaces” and the dining area looks out onto the bluestone patio, gardens, heated gunite pool and spa, “connecting to the living room with a fireplace.”

Frankel’s bedroom, located on the second floor, features an en suite bathroom with high ceilings and a private sun porch with views of the garden and preserve. Three additional bedrooms, a bathroom and a laundry room complete the second floor.

Complementing the pool is a pool house with a half-bathroom. There is also a full outdoor kitchen.

A guest cottage offers an additional 600 square feet of space complete with high-end finishes, including a kitchen, living room, a washer/dryer, a bed and bathroom, as well as its only heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. There is also an attached garage.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a meticulously maintained estate conveniently located near beaches, village shops, restaurants, the Jitney, train station, and local farms,” the listing says.

Bridgehampton also offers lower taxes than most hamlets in the Hamptons — $11,937 annually, according to the listing.

Bethenny Frankel’s Love of Real Estate

The reality star turned beauty influencer purchased the main lot in 2013 for $2 million, along with an adjacent 0.19-acre lot for $650,000. It was one of her first major purchases after she sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands’ Beam Globa in 2011 for an estimated $100 million.

Amid what ended up being a 10-year divorce from her husband and a battle over their New York City apartment, her Hamptons house was shown throughout Frankel’s second stint on The Real Housewives of New York City and heavily featured Skinnygirl red décor — though much of that seems to have been toned down in the latest renovation.

During that time, she discovered a knack for buying and selling real estate.

Frankel also purchased “Morning Glory,” a historic house on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, at the end of 2017 for just over $2 million.

She relisted it the following year for $2.995 million and eventually sold it in 2020 for $2.28 million. In 2018, her real estate endeavors were even turned into a Bravo show, Bethenny and Fredrik, in which she teamed up with Fredrik Eklund of Million Dollar Listing fame.

Since then she has bought and sold and then bought again in Manhattan, but moved full-time to Greenwich, Connecticut.

