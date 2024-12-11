Palm Beach

Post-Election, Interest Spikes in Ritz-Carlton Residences Palm Beach Gardens

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens
Construction is well underway at the Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, with all three buildings vertical by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Since the Presidential Election last month, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, has seen a 90% increase in buyer inquiries.

“This excitement coincides with significant construction milestones that are bringing this anticipated destination closer to reality,” according to information from the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Construction is well underway at the waterfront development, which is aiming for residents to move in during the first quarter of 2026.

All three buildings are now vertical, with the North Building at its full height. The East Building is approaching its full height, while the South Building has its parking garages and second residential floor built.

The property will offer a 29-slip marina when complete in the first quarter of 2026.Giovanni Catalfumo

When complete, there will be 106 residences with spacious three-, four-, and five-bedroom layouts with dens/office spaces and 180-degree views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Residences range from $4.5 million to over $15 million and are marketed by Douglas Elliman.

Several larger units have been sold, but other residences remain available with the opportunity for buyers to personalize finishes still.

The property offers a 29-slip private marina with direct access to the Palm Beach and Jupiter Inlets and accommodations for vessels up to 75 feet.

Also along the water will be an infinity-edge pool with full-service cabanas

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, provides more than 20,000 square feet of indoor amenities, as well. The private waterfront clubhouse will feature entertainment spaces such as a yacht club lounge, event kitchen, coffee bar and game room.

One of the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens offering sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway.The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens

The state-of-the-art fitness center features a breakout room and private spa treatment rooms.

Residents will also have access to à la carte services upon request 24/7, including stocking the kitchen, ordering fresh flowers, pet care, to in-residence dining.

The sales gallery is located at 4001 Design Center Drive Suite 110, Palm Beach Gardens and the on-site contact for sales is Julie Nelson.

