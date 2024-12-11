Post-Election, Interest Spikes in Ritz-Carlton Residences Palm Beach Gardens

Construction is well underway at the Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, with all three buildings vertical by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Since the Presidential Election last month, the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, has seen a 90% increase in buyer inquiries.

“This excitement coincides with significant construction milestones that are bringing this anticipated destination closer to reality,” according to information from the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Construction is well underway at the waterfront development, which is aiming for residents to move in during the first quarter of 2026.

All three buildings are now vertical, with the North Building at its full height. The East Building is approaching its full height, while the South Building has its parking garages and second residential floor built.

When complete, there will be 106 residences with spacious three-, four-, and five-bedroom layouts with dens/office spaces and 180-degree views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Residences range from $4.5 million to over $15 million and are marketed by Douglas Elliman.

Several larger units have been sold, but other residences remain available with the opportunity for buyers to personalize finishes still.