Sales Launched on Casa Avenida Townhomes in Delray Beach

Eight townhomes at Casa Avenida will feature elevated cocktail pools, as seen in this rendering.

Casa Avenida, a new luxury townhome community in Delray Beach, Florida, was officially launched to the public on June 6, by property developers 4TRO and Kastelo Development.

The eight private homes, situated on 102 SE 5th Avenue, contain luxury amenities such as private elevators, car garages, a cocktail pool and a terrace with an outdoor kitchen and air-conditioned room. The townhomes range in size from 2,804 to 3,336 square feet, introducing “a new level of refined living in one of South Florida’s most dynamic coastal destinations,” according to a press release.

Prices are expected to start from $3 million with full completion on the boutique project in 2027.

“We envisioned Casa Avenida as an exclusive Atlantic Avenue retreat where residents emerge from their private sanctuary to enjoy the vibrant lifestyle of Delray Beach just steps from their front door,” said Jerad Graham of Kastelo Development in a statement. “Delray has discerning buyers and we wanted to provide a unique and exclusive experience for a level of luxury that isn’t available in other townhouse-style projects downtown.”

The upscale townhomes are exclusively sold by TJ Verdiglione and Nicole Melveney of the GVC Real Estate Team at Douglas Elliman.

“Casa Avenida introduces a globally inspired, design-driven approach to Delray Beach living,” said Verdiglione, in a statement. “The developers and their design team have curated a vision that thoughtfully balances contemporary elegance with the timeless charm of the Village by the Sea. This is more than a new development—it’s a meaningful contribution to the community’s evolving character.”

The development was intricately designed by the RWB-Linares Architecture firm, featuring coastal and elegant details that reflect the charming city that is Delray Beach. With high ceilings, extensive windows and so much more, residents are promised lots of natural light and good views.

“From day one, our architectural and interior design teams collaborated seamlessly, ensuring that every element of Casa Avenida embodies Delray’s signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle—where living spaces flow effortlessly into the landscape,” said Stef Leonel, who worked on the interiors of the townhomes.

Leonel also mentioned how he hoped to create “comfortable daily living” through the lush outdoor spaces and greenery.

Casa Avenida’s location is walkable distance to Atlantic Avenue’s premium restaurants, art galleries and stores, offering the “ideal balance of convenience, culture and coastal lifestyle.”

Check out more photos below.

