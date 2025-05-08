Vertical Construction Set to Begin at Ónix Delray Beach

A rendering of Ónix Delray Beach, a new luxury condominium just three blocks from bustling Atlantic Avenue.

Building the new luxury condominium Ónix Delray Beach, just three blocks from bustling Atlantic Avenue, is underway.

Premier real estate development group, 1112 Development, and Black Star Construction Group announced Thursday that vertical construction has begun at 318 Southeast 5th Avenue. The project makes way for 26 two- and three-bedroom condominiums, ranging in size from 1,400 to 2,000 square feet.

Prices will begin at $1.549 million. Lauren Mathews and Claudia Fisher of Douglas Elliman are exclusively representing the property, which is already one-third sold.

“We’re proud to offer something truly special at Ónix Delray Beach — residences with soaring 10-foot-plus ceilings that elevate the entire living experience,” said Mike Bokzam, Developer of Ónix Delray Beach. “This project is just steps from the heart of Atlantic Avenue, placing our homeowners in one of South Florida’s most vibrant, walkable communities. With a neighboring property also underway, this pocket of Delray is rapidly transforming into a premier residential destination.”

The condos will feature bright, airy layouts with glass balconies, walk-in closets, and sophisticated finishes, including natural wood flooring options with coastal designer color schemes. The kitchens will be equipped with high-end appliances, stylish flat-front cabinetry, EuroStone countertops and waterfall islands.

The bathrooms will offer a luxurious retreat for owners with an Eden soaking tub and Porcelanosa large tile from floor to ceiling with a round LED-lighted mirror, a floating vanity and a frameless shower. Each designer residence will also be pre-wired for smart home programming.

The condominium building is also amenity-rich, including a resort-style infinity pool and cabanas, outdoor seating areas with fire pits, a summer kitchen and club room with lounge seating, prep kitchen, as well as relaxation areas. A state-of-the-art fitness center will overlook the pool. Electric vehicle charging stations will accommodate EV drivers and private key fob entry will provide convenience.

The complex will also offer private, personal storage, dedicated covered parking and a package delivery room.

“Ónix Delray Beach is a rare opportunity that sets a new benchmark for boutique luxury living in South Florida,” said Mathews, one of the two Sales Director for Ónix Delray Beach. “With its prime location just minutes from the beach and steps from the energy of downtown Delray’s famed Atlantic Avenue, Pineapple Grove, and upcoming Sundy Village, Ónix Delray Beach offers the ideal balance of coastal charm and urban sophistication. Residents enjoy a walkable, vibrant neighborhood paired with the exclusivity of a limited collection of thoughtfully designed residences. It’s a lifestyle tailored for those who value design, convenience, and the unique coastal charm and vibrant energy of Delray Beach.

“We’re seeing strong demand from discerning buyers who want more than just a home—they want a refined lifestyle and long-term value,” said Fisher, the other Sales Director. “We’re already 30% sold, with strong interest from both locals and out-of-state buyers—from the Northeast and West Coast — who are drawn to the boutique scale, resort-style amenities, and walkable location just off Atlantic Avenue. Compared to single-family homes, Ónix Delray Beach offers a sophisticated, low-maintenance lifestyle. Delray Beach is quickly emerging as a sought-after alternative to Palm Beach and Miami, with its unique blend of culture, convenience, and coastal charm.”

There will also be approximately 5,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram. For more Real Estate Roundtables from our various magazines, tap this link.