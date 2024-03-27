Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Construction on a new residential development in Delray Beach called Cache11 has begun.

Stamm Development Group, which has offices in Delray Beach and in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony for the 11 luxury single-family homes in the heart of Delray’s Palm Trail neighborhood on March 13.

“Cache11 is truly unique in the quality of the overall designs, and the team that was assembled to bring this project to life,” Michael Stamm, president and chief executive officer of Stamm Development Group said in a statement.

“We pulled together South Florida’s very best on this project, from the architect to the interior designer, to the sales team, to the general contractor, and the landscape architect – each facet was hand-selected to ensure that this project was carefully curated to deliver nothing short of bespoke luxury, down to every last detail,” Stamm continued.

The homes offered range from four to five bedrooms and up to 4,700 square feet of living space. Each home also boasts a private pool and a dedicated “club room,”all just a few blocks from Delray’s beaches and Atlantic Avenue’s shopping and dining.

Buyers have three architectural styles to choose from — Transitional, modern and coastal, each with varying floorplans, all inspired by South Florida and designed by Mitchell Kunik and Huy Nguyen of Affiniti Architects and Jason Lynn of Decorators Unlimited.

Each home can be customized. Initial pricing is available upon request through Jennifer Kilpatrick of The Corcoran Group, who exclusively represents sales for Cache11. Two homes posted on Corcoran’s website show a price of $5.5 million. One home is already in contract.

“I am thrilled to begin Cache11’s journey to completion as this development is a testament not only to unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship, but also to the vibrant community and thriving market in South Florida,” said Kilpatrick. “Stamm Development Group’s attention to detail, all-star team assemblage, and client-focused dedication make this development one of Delray Beach’s most exclusive opportunities.”

“Picture yourself in an idyllic archipelago, where sea breezes drift through the air and turquoise waters cradle isles like precious jewels,” the description of the listing for 812 Palm Trail says. “In this tropical haven, time surrenders to the unhurried rhythm of island life, inviting you to embrace the laid-back charm of seaside living. This is the feeling of relaxing in the Florida Keys, and it’s also the inspiration for The Keys at Cache11…”

The three-story home offers five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms and dual single-car garages on either side of the covered entryway. An open floor plan includes a great room, a dining room and a kitchen with a five-seat island. There is also a private office on the first level. Glass doors lead out to a covered lanai featuring a fully equipped summer kitchen that overlooks the saltwater pool.

A guest house is located across from the pool and provides a lounge space, a full bathroom and a roof terrace. An elevated walkway on the second level leads to the terrace on the roof of the guest house.

The primary suite with its luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet can also be found on the second level. There are two additional guest bedrooms on the second floor, each with its own en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, a laundry room and a flex-space ideal for additional storage.

The third floor is home to the fourth guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, along with an entertaining space, referred to as a club room, which includes a full wet bar and has direct access to the roof terrace.

According to the listing information, the developer is offering to pay the initiation fee for an immediate Seagate Beach Club Membership, valued at $85,000, or the buyer will be given a credit for the same amount.

Overseeing construction are general contractors Garrett Graue and Josh McAlees of Steagate Capital Construction, with landscape architecture by Tyler Nielson of Nielsen Landscape Architects.

Check out more renderings of Cache11 homes below.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. For more on Palm Beach area real estate click here.