Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Pier Sixty-Six, a revered landmark of Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, is set to reintroduce itself this fall following a monumental $1 billion redevelopment.

The historic site, which has been a hospitality icon since the 1960s, will unveil a comprehensive transformation into a multi-faceted destination featuring a 325-room resort, a superyacht marina and the exclusive Pier Sixty-Six Residences.

“The original hotel tower has been designated historic by the city of Fort Lauderdale, and we’ve completely breathed new life into it,” says Jessi Blakley, Vice President of marketing & communications for the developer, Tavistock Development, in an interview with Behind the Hedges.

Originally established in the 1950s as a fuel dock for Phillips 66 Petroleum, Pier Sixty-Six evolved into a world-class marina and resort, earning its place in the heart of the “Yachting Capital of the World.” The 1960s saw the construction of its iconic spire-topped tower, which forever changed Fort Lauderdale’s skyline and became a hub for celebrities, civic leaders and visitors from around the globe.

“When we first discovered that this special property was available, we knew there were incredible opportunities to leverage the collective experience of our teams and further establish this iconic hotel and marina as one of Fort Lauderdale’s defining destinations. We are very excited for what the future holds with this next chapter of Pier Sixty-Six,” says Blakley.

Following the approval of their development agreement in 2018, phase one began in 2019. Tavistock Development Company officially launched sales for The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in the fall of 2022.

Spanning 32 waterfront acres along the Intracoastal Waterway, the redeveloped Pier Sixty-Six will encompass a renovated resort with 325 guest rooms, 12 dining and lounge destinations and a marina promenade featuring a curated mix of restaurants, retailers and offices.

“I think after Covid, people are really looking for that comprehensive lifestyle. And I don’t know anywhere in South Florida where you can have 32 acres in total with all these different opportunities, unique living opportunities on a singular property. So we are setting the benchmark and creating a market of luxury that does not previously exist anywhere else on the eastern seaboard,” says Amy Ballon, director of sales.

The crown jewel, Pier Sixty-Six Marina, boasts 5,000 linear feet of dockage and 164 slips capable of accommodating vessels from 40 to 400 feet. This marina, one of the largest on the eastern seaboard, remains a premier destination for prestigious yachts worldwide.

“While the property itself was not in an ideal state when we acquired it, the Marina has always been world-class,” says Blakley. “We are a host location. We have been a host location for decades.” “One of the driving forces is the Marina and being ocean-centric,” Ballon adds.

This feature allows residents and guests to experience events such as The Catch Fishing Tournament and the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show which happens every fall, “a major economic driver for not just Fort Lauderdale, but the entire region,” says Blakley.

“I think that everybody’s kind of looking for that inclusivity, they want to feel part of something and living at Pier Sixty-Six, people are having that feeling of being part of something bigger,” says Ballon. That is, she says, what is driving the sales, from people wanting to be ocean-centric to generational or local buyers that appreciate the history of the property.

“Our buyers have been drawn to the Pier Sixty-Six nostalgia,” she says.

Guests will also enjoy everything from private yoga and meditation sessions, sound bathing, chakra rebalancing, tantric Heart to Heart sessions and even poolside cabana massages. “All of that will fold into both the resort’s programming, but also those unique offerings, our residents are going to have access to, given the size and scope of the property,” says Blakley.

The redevelopment, led by renowned firms such as HKS Architects, NELSON Worldwide and Garciastromberg, ensures the preservation of the historic mid-century modern design while seamlessly blending in contemporary elements. The iconic exterior of the original building, constructed in the late 1960s, has been reinvigorated to honor its architectural heritage.

“One of the things that we challenged the design team with from day one was, how can we leverage these incredible views and open up the property in a way that it was formerly closed,” says Blakley. “The residences are new and weren’t there before and have been designed in such a way that it elevates every angle of those units to the benefit of the owners and the resort itself.”

A significant highlight of the redevelopment is the introduction of Pier Sixty-Six Residences, an exclusive collection of 90 luxurious units spread across three boutique buildings. Each building presents a distinct design personality:

Azul Residences: Inspired by coral reefs, these 29 units feature sweeping curved terraces, private heated plunge pools, 10-foot ceilings and chef-inspired kitchens with custom Italian cabinetry.

Indigo Residences: Embracing the marine setting, these 30 units offer floor-to-ceiling windows, seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces and high-end finishes such as Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances and Italian cabinets. The 11-story building includes four distinct floorplans and a stunning penthouse with panoramic views.

Resort Residences: Comprising an 11-story condominium building and two four-story resort residence buildings, these 31 units range from 1,600 to 3,800 square feet. Designed by Garcia Stromberg, they anchor the new Marina Promenade, which features dining, shopping and office spaces.

“A unique feature in the design of the building is that every single unit in the condominiums, the Azul and Indigo, are corner units, so they’re wraparound balconies, which you don’t see anywhere,” Ballon says.

“The trend of living and playing and having this opportunity to live on this massive waterfront property has been very well received,” she adds, with the sale of the Indigo penthouse being a strong indicator.

Residents and guests of Pier Sixty-Six will enjoy an unparalleled resort lifestyle. The resort features a three-level swimming pool, a 15,000-square-foot spa and 12 culinary venues along the waterfront promenade.

Having added the residences to the property provided 30,000 square feet of space at the base of the residential podiums for dining and shopping venues along the promenade.

Each restaurant, inspired by the coastal city’s finest seasonal ingredients as well as other marinas and ports around the globe, offers experiences crafted by culinary experts. One of the 12 is the iconic rotating Pier Top lounge, offering 360-degree panoramic views, which has been restored in the historical tower to provide a glamorous social bar and lounge experience.

“It’s the sum of the parts that really makes Pier Sixty-Six unique. And within those 32 acres, you’ve got 12 venues right at your fingertips, which will be pretty spectacular,” says Blakley.

The Zenova Spa & Wellness, spanning 13,000 square feet, introduces first-of-its-kind amenities, including a Ceremonial Sauna, the Southeast’s first Aufguss-inspired sauna, offering sound therapy and aroma-infused rituals, a Snow Room, maintained at 10 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, a Sensory Shower, combining hot and cold therapy, chromotherapy and aromatherapy, and a Vitality Pool, promoting deep relaxation and overall well-being. State-of-the-art technology includes the Radiant PT LED Table, the Oxylight Facial Machine and the Elemis Biotec 2.0, offering advanced wellness treatments.

As Pier Sixty-Six reopens its doors this fall, it stands as a testament to Fort Lauderdale’s rich heritage and bright future. The $1 billion redevelopment not only preserves the iconic site’s historical essence but also propels it into a new era of luxury and sophistication.

With its exquisite residences, world-class amenities and premier marina, Pier Sixty-Six is set to be reconfigured into a pinnacle of South Florida’s hospitality landscape.

“Our waterfront location is really what makes us so unique,” says Blakley. “We’re in the Venice of America.”

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.