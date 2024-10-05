How to Make a Home Welcoming for Holiday Guests

A clutter-free guest room is one way for hosts to make spaces more welcoming for guests this holiday season. (MCC)

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Millions of individuals travel to see family and friends during the holiday season.

The automotive group AAA estimated that roughly 115 million travelers planned to travel 50 miles or more during the 2023 year-end holiday travel period, which the organization defined as a 10-day window that began on December 23 and ended on New Year’s Day. The 2024 holiday season figures to be just as busy for travelers as 2023, and many of those individuals will accept the hospitality of loved ones while away from home.

Holiday hosts can embrace these strategies as they prepare to welcome guests in the weeks ahead.

Clear clutter from working spaces. The pandemic sparked some lasting changes, including a greater number of professionals working from home. Some do so part-time while others have become fully remote workers. That shift has led many homeowners to transform guest rooms or pockets of shared living spaces into home offices, which can make a residence feel a little more cramped once guests arrive. Declutter these spaces prior to guests’ arrival so they have ample room to relax and maneuver in guest rooms and to ensure there’s no shortage of seating or room to spread out in shared spaces like living rooms or dens.

Provide some guest room creature comforts. Some creature comforts in the guest room can make guests feel right at home. A smartphone charging dock on a bedside nightstand is a nice touch that allows guests to keep their chargers tucked into their luggage, ensuring they won’t be forgotten when the time comes to return home. A scent diffuser in the guest room is another nice touch that can help travel-weary guests relax and unwind during their stay. A small handful of books and magazines left on a guest room dresser so guests have some nighttime reading material is another welcoming gesture that can make them feel right at home.

Ask ahead about food allergies. Cooking is a big part of holiday hosting, as the dinner table is a relaxing setting to catch up with loved ones. Prior to planning a holiday hosting menu, hosts can reach out to guests and ask if they have any food allergies or other dietary restrictions. This small gesture lets guests know hosts are thinking of them even before they arrive, which can establish the welcoming vibe hosts are aiming for.

Designate a guests-only bathroom, if possible. If hosts’ homes have multiple full bathrooms, designate one exclusively for guests during their stay. This gesture affords guests some privacy that they’re sure to appreciate. Parents can explain this gesture to kids before guests arrive so there’s no confusion during their stay.

As individuals prepare to welcome loved ones into their homes this holiday season, they can embrace various strategies to welcome their guests and ensure their stay is comfortable and relaxing.

-Metro Creative Connection

For more home improvement articles, click here.