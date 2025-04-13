Tech Upgrades for Your Home Entertainment Space

Life in the twenty-first century can feel like it’s moving at breakneck speed. Perhaps nowhere is that feeling more pronounced than within the technology sector, where new products are often upstaged by more advanced models, sometimes within a few weeks of an item’s initial release.

The speed with which technology advances can make it difficult to keep up. However, it’s important to note that software updates can bring devices up to speed in a matter of minutes, often at no cost to users. That can quiet concerns some may have about investing in entertainment room technology.

For those ready to move forward with their entertainment room remodel, these tech upgrades can take such spaces to the next level.

New television: Consumers who like to watch television but are not necessarily into what makes certain televisions more suitable to their viewing habits than others may find their heads spinning when they begin their search for a new device. Indeed, the alphabet soup of OLED, QLED, 4K, and other television styles can be difficult to navigate. If confusion reins over your television shopping trips, it might help to identify what you watch most often and then find the type of TV that most suits your viewing habits. Though opinions vary and consumers should always trust their own eyes, the United Kingdom-based Smart Home Sounds recommends OLED televisions for movie and television lovers as well as gamers who require fast response times. Sports fans may benefit by prioritizing refresh rate when shopping for a new television. Though refresh rate is not the only variable to consider, a faster refresh rate can ensure games don’t look fuzzy when the action picks up.

Speaker system: Surround sound can take any entertainment setup to the next level. Modern televisions are slim and that sleek design does not always translate to great built-in sound. Though some recent models feature dramatically improved built-in sound capabilities compared to their slim screen ancestors, a home theater system featuring superior sound is still a must. A home theater surround sound system with subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity can greatly improve the viewing experience no matter what’s on-screen. For consumers working on a tight budget, a soundbar that can be upgraded with additional surround sound speakers down the road can be a great way to slowly build a theater-like sound system in your living room. When purchasing a surround sound system, consumers also can consider speaker stands that hold larger rear speakers in place.

Lighting: Entertainment room lighting can be easy to overlook, particularly when consumers go down the television and sound system rabbit holes. But the right lighting can set the perfect tone in an entertainment room. The decision of which lighting to go with should include consideration of how the space will (or won’t) be used when you aren’t watching the latest blockbuster or big game. If the room is exclusively for movies or big games, then lighting that calls to mind a movie theater, complete with LED strip lights on the walls, is an option worth considering. If the entertaining space is your living room and a space where you’re just as likely to read a book as enjoy a family movie night, then recessed lighting in the ceiling with dimmable bulbs allows you to pivot back and forth between lighting schemes depending on how the room is being used at any given moment.

It’s easy to get lost when considering tech upgrades for an entertainment room. But pairing the right television with great sound and appropriate lighting can make for a consistently impressive viewing experience.

-Metro Creative Connection