Stunning views unfold from nearly every corner of the home at 370 Cranberry Hole Road in Amagansett.

A new listing set on Amagansett’s “Promised Land” has come to market at $4,295,000. Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

Designed by the principal at Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, the home at 370 Cranberry Hole Road takes full advantage of the 130-acre reserve it borders at Napeague State Park and its setting on 1.71 acres of a stretch of a coastal dunescape often referred to as “Promised Land.”

“The Cranberry Hole Road house is a simple reconstruction and alteration of existing structures in the vernacular of building tradition on eastern Long Island,” says Fred Stelle, the founding partner of the Bridgehampton-based architectural firm, in giving an architectural narrative of the house.

“That vernacular is both architectural and volumetric and rooted in the economy of means which forms the basis of early building here. The existing structures were organized, modified and in some cases enlarged to create additional indoor and private outdoor spaces. The gable roof volumes, the simple materials, details and scale of the house speak to their place in the history of this place. This house is an example of the kind of early work of the office which is essential to who we are.”

Built in 2004, the 2,497-square-foot house offers three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

With an open-concept main floor design, the living, dining and kitchen areas capture the southern views of the reserve. Meanwhile, the second floor boasts glimpses of Napeague Bay.

A screened-in porch and expansive decking also provide views of the surrounding meadow. Steps away, the 10-by-34-foot heated gunite pool also is situated with the vista just beyond.

A private outdoor shower is also nearby.

The house is just a short drive away from Napeague Bay, the Walking Dunes and the Atlantic Ocean.

Check it out for yourself with three open houses this week — Thursday, March 20, Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

[Listing: 370 Cranberry Hole Road, Amagansett | Brokers: Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

