Carlow Wind Watch: Your Hauppauge Hideaway

Nestled on 5.2 bucolic acres in Hauppauge, Carlow Wind Watch is a new luxury rental community with 150 apartments, spectacular views, spacious floor plans, ample amenities and an unparalleled level of bespoke service. The peaceful residential haven began welcoming residents last October.

With two buildings totaling 362,000 square feet, Carlow was the first New York property opened by Southern Land Company, a Nashville, Tenn.-based full-service real estate developer that has been reimagining multifamily, mixed-use, and single-family living since 1986. Rooted in the belief that visionary design and cultivation of community are at the heart of every successful development project, the company creates extraordinary living spaces and experiences with an exquisite attention to detail and an elevated focus on service.

Every aspect of Carlow has been thoughtfully crafted, beginning with its location. Carefully positioned on the second-highest point on Long Island, the development offers lush views, with over-the-tree-line panoramic vignettes that extend for miles from the community’s uppermost floors. The development’s lofty position ensures that these awe-inspiring views can be enjoyed by Carlow residents on every floor – one building has seven stories and the other has five

“When you look at the view, it’s hard to believe you’re in Hauppauge,” says Carlow Community Manager Christian Dellosso.

Carlow’s expansive residences, which include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, reflect the developer’s attention to detail. Designer kitchens feature premium stainless-steel appliances and high-end finishes, and each has a gas range and oversized sink with garbage disposal. The community offers kitchens in two attractive color schemes: one has gray shaker cabinets and white quartz countertops, while the other has an attractive two-tone look, with both white sheen and walnut cabinets.

Large windows flood each residence with natural light, and a spacious balcony or terrace for every home extends the living space outdoors for all residents. Other highlights include custom closet systems with designer finishes, ample-sized bathrooms and in-apartmet full-sized washers and dryers. Pendant lighting and brushed silver ceiling fans in every room help elevate the look while adding function. There is high-end vinyl flooring throughout much of each residence and carpeting in the bedrooms for a cozy feel.

The floor plans are oversized, with one-bedroom homes starting at 935 square feet. Two-bedrooms range from nearly 1,300 to more than 1,400 square feet, while the three-bedroom apartments exceed 1,700 square feet. Each one-bedroom has 1.5 baths, while the others include 2.5 baths.

The developer’s thoughtful design is also evident in the positioning of the resort-style pool and spa, which are tucked away in a serene outdoor setting that gives the sense of being in a verdant hideaway. The heated saltwater pool and spa are steps from a beautiful outdoor lounge area with ample seating and a wet bar. The community also features barbecue grills in a designated outdoor dining and cabana area, ideal for al fresco gatherings.

Inside, there’s an inviting lobby with a full-time concierge team that makes residents feel that they are taken care of from the moment they arrive. The common areas include a resident clubroom with two lounge areas. There’s a wet bar, pool table, poker table, shuffleboard and a wall of TVs, which lend a sports bar atmosphere on game days, Dellosso says.

Other amenities include a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio. There’s also a golf simulator room, which has proven to be popular among Carlow residents.

“We’re located adjacent to the Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, and we have some avid golfers here,” Dellosso says.

Carlow also offers private co-working spaces, which include three conference rooms and are popular among residents who work from home part of the week.

Residents have the option to reserve two parking spaces in an underground garage. There’s also rentable storage space and a bicycle room.

Carlow is pet-friendly, and up to two pets (dogs and cats) are allowed per apartment. In addition to a dog park on the property, there’s a pet spa, with everything needed to wash and groom your four-legged friend in style. “Pets are family members, and we can’t be the only ones who get pampered living here,” Dellosso says. “Our furry friends want to be taken care of, too.”

As creating a lifestyle experience is integral to Southern Land Company’s DNA, there are weekly planned activities to help cultivate a sense of community. Residents come to the clubroom for game nights, wine tastings, trivia nights and parties around holidays, such as the St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour. During the warm-weather season, many events make use of the community’s outdoor amenity spaces, with residents enjoying espressos and gelatos in the courtyard or gathering in the outdoor dining area for a barbecue and party to launch the pool.

“Our company has reinvented what it means to live in a community, and fostering community is so important to us,” Dellosso says. “Anyone can buy Sheetrock and wall coverings, but what’s harder to replicate are the experiences we help create. We carefully plan events to make people feel at home and to allow them to build relationships with other community members.”

Although Carlow feels like a hideaway, it’s convenient to civilization. Located in the heart of Long Island, the property is a short drive from shopping centers, restaurants, nightlife, recreational activities and major roads. Residents can walk to the Wind Watch Golf and Country Club, which is open to the public and includes 18 holes of championship golf and an active restaurant and lounge. Carlow is also next door to the Hyatt Regency Wind Watch, which is especially convenient for residents who have out-of-town visitors staying at the hotel.

After Carlow’s debut, Southern Land Company opened a second community on Long Island – Florent in Garden City – in January 2025, and plans are underway to launch Juliette in White Plains, N.Y. later this year.

At Carlow, one-bedroom residences start in the mid-$3,000s. Two-bedroom homes begin in the low $4,000s, while three-bedrooms start in the low $6,000s. The property is currently offering one month of free rent to qualified applicants who apply by June 30, 2025.

Carlow Wind Watch is located at 1721 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. For more information, contact the Carlow team at 631-318-8811 or info@carlowapartments.com, or visit carlowapartments.com or @carlowwindwatch on Instagram.

This article appeared as the cover story of the June 2025 issue of Behind The Hedges Powered by the Long Island Press. Read the full digital version here.