East Hampton Arts and Crafts Masterpiece Asking $6M

An Arts and Crafts masterpiece in East Hampton featuring hand-painted wallpaper by renowned artist Kevin Paulson is available for just under $6 million.

Jack Pearson of The CeeJack Team at Compass is representing the property at 9 Two Holes of Water Road, which is asking $5,995,000.

Set on 5.6 acres in Northwest Woods, amid tall white pine trees, the custom-built house spans 7,200 square feet. Known as Pine Eden, the house begins with an entry foyer with wide-plank flooring. It leads into a grand 25-by-40-foot great room with 16-foot ceilings with pumpkin pine wood flooring.

There is also a formal dining room with hand-painted walls by a renowned muralist. Expansive flagstone patios totaling over 3,000 square feet provide an enchanting, welcoming entertainment space.

On the main floor, there is a primary suite with soaring ceilings and a soothing stone fireplace, plus a one-of-a-kind feature: dual bathrooms and generous dual-dressing areas.

The library and media den feature a handcrafted copper wet bar, and a spacious and warm home office leads out to an alfresco dining patio, adjoining the gourmet chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook.

There is also a massive Connecticut fieldstone outdoor hearth for taking the air on a cool fall evening or mid-summer while enjoying the verdant green vistas.

A stone path leads to an enchanting heated Gunite saltwater pool and spa amongst ferns and birdsong.

The space also There is potential room for tennis. Upstairs are two matching guest suites, and through a stunning windowed breezeway are the separate guest quarters, complete with another main-level bedroom suite, plus two more guest rooms accessed via a second stairway, complete with a shared living room and kitchenette.

A three-bay garage completes the picture.

The property is a quick drive to both Sag Harbor and East Hampton Villages, as well as ocean beaches.

[Listing: 9 Two Holes of Water Road, Sag Harbor | Broker: Jack Pearson of The CeeJack Team, Compass | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.