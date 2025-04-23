The house at 21 Hook Pond Lane was built in 1958 and has been owned by the same family for 55 years.

A house on East Hampton’s Hook Pond, owned by the same family for the past 55 years, is on the market for $27 million.

Listed only for the second time since it was built, the house at 21 Hook Pond Lane offers forever views over the pond, the Maidstone golf club and the even the Atlantic Ocean.

Liz Carey and Valerie H. Smith of Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Hampton brokerage are representing the sellers, whose names were not disclosed.

“This property is a true heirloom because it has one of the longest open views in East Hampton— and that view will forever be protected, as it encompasses the pond, the Maidstone golf course, and the ocean beyond,” says Carey. “Nothing will ever be built in the viewshed.”

“The property at 21 Hook Pond Lane is that every once in a while opportunity that arises with an incomparable view of Hook Pond, the golf course, and the ocean beyond that is forever protected from any development,” says Smith. “It is rare for properties like this to change hands and once they do, you won’t see it offered soon again. Not only is 21 Hook Pond Lane in the center of East Hampton Village, but the views from the house also look at the heart of East Hampton Village.”

The 1.69-acre property also boasts a dock.

Situated at the end of a quiet private lane, the 4,000-square-foot house was built in 1958, designed by Alfred Scheffer, known as the dean of East Hampton architects and known for the double-height living spaces in a time when houses were of smaller scale.

The heart of the home is indeed the double-height great room with antique beams, wide plank forms and built-in bookshelves, overlooking Hook Pond.

The house provides six bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a first-floor primary suite with an adjoining library.

“Also, being right in the heart of the village but with such privacy and such proximity to nature is really unique,” says Carey. “You can kayak to Main Beach, watch a bald eagle land in your tree, fish off the end of your dock, then jaunt to the shops and restaurants in two minutes — this location offers the best of East Hampton Village.”

[Listing: 21 Hook Pond Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Liz Carey and Valerie H. Smith, Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

