House of the Day

Distinctive Modern Aesthetic, Plus Private Spa in East Hampton for $8.95M

By Posted on
3 Pheasant Lane, East Hampton
The 9,000-square-foot residence at 3 Pheasant Lane is on the market for $8,950,000.
Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

A newly constructed East Hampton residence, blending a sophisticated design with modern amenities, is asking $8,950,000, listed with Hedgerow Exclusive Properties.

“3 Pheasant Lane is an exceptional new build situated in a quiet cul-de-sac just north of East Hampton Village,” says Hedgerow co-founder Preston Kaye. “Spanning over 9,000 square feet of meticulously designed living space, this home represents a rare opportunity within the micro-market, with its scale and footprint grandfathered in. The owner dedicated nearly three years to crafting a residence of unparalleled quality, integrating high-end amenities such as a private spa with a dedicated wellness room and an oversized pool. The distinctive modern aesthetic of this new construction sets it apart from the more traditional homes in the area, offering a rare fusion of contemporary design and timeless luxury.”

Set on 0.76-acre, the house is just a half-mile from East Hampton’s Main Street and minutes from the ocean.

East Hampton
The house sits on 0.76-acre in East Hampton Village.Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

With 9,000 square feet of living space spread across three levels, the house begins big with a 15-foot entryway onto the main level. The open-concept space stuns with soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural light thanks to a myriad of glass. The heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen with its sleek cabinetry, large center island and high-end appliances, complemented by a separate prep kitchen with a refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher and sink. The kitchen overlooks the dining area with its wet bar, wine fridge, dishwasher and ice machine, making it a perfect home for entertaining.

A few steps away is the formal living room, which enjoys a vaulted ceiling, is centered around a fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead out onto a covered patio. There is also a family room with custom built-in cabinetry and an office/den with an en suite bathroom so it can also be used as a bedroom.

The spacious primary suite can be found on the first floor.Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

The primary suite, the first of eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half baths, can be found on the main level. It features its own patio, a massive walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and a freestanding soaking tub.

On the second level, there are four en suite bedrooms, each under 15-foot vaulted ceilings. A junior primary suite offers a private terrace and a luxurious bathroom with a double vanity.

Down on the finished lower level, there is even more room for entertaining with the added bonus of 10-foot ceilings. There’s enough room for a well-sized sitting room, a large recreation area with a built-in wet bar, a wine room with a control chilling system, and a flex space that could be made into a gym, a playroom or a media room. One of the most luxurious parts of the space is the private spa and wellness retreat, boasting a sauna, a cold plunge, a steam sauna, a powder room and a sink.

Your very own private spa features a sauna and cold plunge.Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

There’s also the a large laundry room with an attached folding area and two additional en suite bedrooms with oversized windows, including a large second junior primary suite featuring a spacious bathroom with freestanding tub.

As for the outdoor amenities, there is a 20-by-55-foot pool with a sun ledge, a  built-in eight-by-eight-foot spa with an automatic cover. The covered patio off the living room overlooks the pool.

Both the house and the exterior space are equipped with Sonos with additional pre-wiring for automatic shades.

The pool house is fully equipped with a kitchenette, a covered dining area and a full bathroom, connecting directly to an outdoor shower.

The property also holds a detached two-car garage, complete with an electric vehicle charger and a second level bonus space.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 3 Pheasant Lane, East Hampton | Broker: Hedgerow Exclusive Properties| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.

A 15-foot entryway leads into the homeHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The kitchenHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The prep kitchenHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The open-concept kitchen and dining areaHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The living roomHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The primary bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and a soaking tub.Hedgerow Exclusive Properties
Another view of the soaking tubHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The walk-in closetHedgerow Exclusive Properties
Stairs to the second floorHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The lower level entertaining areaHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The wet barHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The laundry roomHedgerow Exclusive Properties
The pool areaHedgerow Exclusive Properties

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites